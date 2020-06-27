Lake County Sheriff’s Office resuming public fingerprinting services

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has resumed public fingerprinting services.

Those wishing to get fingerprinted can make an appointment by contacting the sheriff’s office’s fingerprint section at (352) 343-9885. Office personnel will conduct COVID-19 health screenings and all participants are being asked to bring and wear a mask. Those who aren’t feeling well prior to their appointments also are being asked to call and reschedule.

The fingerprint section is located at 317 W. Main Street in Tavares.