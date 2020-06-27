Linda L. Smith passed peacefully into God’s arms on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital with family at her side. She was 76 years old.

Linda was born in Woodstock, Georgia on August 26, 1943. She was the third child of Joel H. and Velma (Allen) Smith. She grew up in Roswell and graduated from Milton High School in 1961. She lived in The Villages for the last 23 years. She was a loving and dedicated daughter, aunt, and sister.

Linda worked as an Accounting Supervisor for a large Atlanta law firm before moving to The Villages. In The Villages she worked as a Golf Ambassador and as a Pool Monitor at Hacienda Hills Golf & Country Club.

She had a strong faith, beautiful voice and loved gospel music. Linda was a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church. She often shared her solo gospel performances for the congregation there. She played guitar and was a member of several bands that played pop, country and gospel music at events and venues in The Villages.

Always athletic, Linda loved softball, bowling, horseshoes, and golf. She was also an incredibly talented southern cook and loved gardening and quilting.

Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Smith of Gainesville, GA, and her sister Carolyn Lord of The Villages. She is survived by brother Allen (and Sandra) Smith of Jasper, GA, Sister-in-law Barbara Smith of Dahlonega, GA, Brother-in-law Henry (Gene) Lord of Sarasota, FL; nephews Mitchell Lord of Clearwater, FL, Andrew Lord of Sarasota, FL, Jody (and Cherie) of Carrabelle, FL, Cane (and Michelle) Smith of Ball Ground, GA,; nieces Betsy (and Glenn) Gagne of Dahlonega, GA, Amy Hyde (and Bryan Hamby) of Jasper, GA; She is also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews and their families.

Linda had a wonderful and supportive family of friends in The Villages. She loved you all dearly. Her beautiful blue eyes and angelic voice will be missed by all that shared her life. Have peace knowing that Linda is with her Lord and Savior.

A Celebration of Life will be at a future date when Linda’s family and friends can safely travel and gather to celebrate her life. Another obituary will be published when the service is scheduled.