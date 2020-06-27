type here...
Re-thinking a move to The Villages

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Eighteen months ago, we enjoyed a 10-day lifestyle preview. We were very excited when we got home, and thought this was going to be our retirement home.
Since then I have been following The Villages on both the newspapers. Their paper appears to be all rainbows and lollypops, the Villages-News.com appears to be more realistic.
With the heavy-handed approach of the owners and the endless enforcement of minor things (little white crosses), we are re-thinking our retirement options. Sad, as I was looking forward to a very busy retirement. Maybe things will be cleaned up in the next two years.

Rodney Bensken
Illinois

