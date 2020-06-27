Robert Hodge, 85 of The Villages, passed away on June 11, 2020 after a brief hospital stay and sudden cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his sister Ruth Ann of OK, and his 3 children; Ruthann Epps, and John (Pam) of Inman, SC, and Robert W. (Karol) of McClennanville, SC; also several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Originally from Yorktown, NY, he and his first wife, Therese, transferred to Spartanburg, SC where he was employed at International Wire. He retired in 2006 to The Villages bringing his wife and mother as residents of Silver Lake. He was employed for many years at LaHacienda Rec Center in The Villages, FL until 2019 when he retired again.

Bob was a very disciplined worker and took great pride in the projects he worked on with his building skills. His infectious personality was shared with many friends and neighbors, especially the circle of people at St. Timothy Catholic Church. He was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, a LEM and a Grief Minister for over 10 years. He was a former Rotary, Kiwanis and American Legion member. He was proud and thrilled to have been on an Honor Flight in 2018 from The Villages.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Therese Hodge and his second wife, Janet Hodge. Jeanne Willette came into his life 8 years later, whom he resided with until his passing. Bob loved golf, cards, gardening, cooking and building. He loved to tell stories and always had a smile.

Due to the Covid-19 virus there will be a gathering of Florida friends in the near future, and a formal service in SC. His final resting place will be in the family plot in Boiling Springs, SC.