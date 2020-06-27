Summerfield woman jailed on drug charges after spotted at abandoned residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed Thursday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her leaving an abandoned residence.

The deputy reported seeing 47-year-old Camille Maria Lester exiting the screened-in porch on the north side the residence, located in the 16800 block of S.E. 100th Court. As one deputy was attempting to confirmed Lester’s identification, she granted permission for another deputy to search her purse.

The deputy located a small glass container holding a plastic baggie with a burnt leafy substance and a cigarette containing a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana. He also found a pen tube, a bronze pipe and a white tube inside her purse – all of which had burnt ends “commonly used to smoke illegal narcotics,” a sheriff’s office report states.

After being read her rights, Lester admitted that the cigarette contained marijuana. She also said the substance in the small plastic baggie was marijuana and she admitted to using the pipes for smoking illegal narcotics, the report says.

Lester, who lives at 16915 S.E. 100th Ct. in Summerfield, was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released late Friday afternoon on her own recognizance and is due in court Aug. 25 at 8:30 a.m.