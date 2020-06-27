Three more Villagers contract COVID-19 as deadly virus runs amok across Florida

Three more Villages residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as the potentially deadly virus continues to sweep through the tri-county area and the Sunshine State.

The latest Villagers to contract the Coronavirus live in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community, where 95 cases have been identified. Another 10 have been reported in the Lake County portion of the community and two have been identified in the Marion County section of the sprawling retirement mecca.

No specific information about the new patients in The Villages was released Saturday by the Florida Department of Health, but the newest Sumter County cases have been identified as:

61-year-old female who hadn’t traveled recently nor been in contact with another patient;

49-year-old male;

67-year-old male;

73-year-old female;

72-year-old female who had been in contact with another patient.

Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases also have been reported in communities just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include:

Leesburg up by 19 (147 total);

Belleview up by five (35 total);

Lady Lake up by three (31 total);

Oxford up by one, (22 total);

Fruitland Park up by four, (15 total);

Wildwood up by one, (12 total); and

Ocklawaha up by one (11 total).

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 2,015 cases – an increase of 203 from Friday to Saturday. Those are comprised of 1,041 men, 941 women, 26 non-residents and seven people listed as unknown. There have been 49 deaths and 220 people have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to pace the tri-county area with 1,098 cases – an increase of 123 in a 24-hour period – among 560 men, 516 women, 17 non-residents and five people listed as unknown. There have been 22 deaths and 108 people have been seen in area hospitals.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 295 cases, an increase of 28 in 24 hours.

Others have been identified in Tavares (198, 119 of which are at the Lake County Jail), Eustis (107), Mount Dora (62), Groveland (58), Sorrento (30), Minneola (26), Umatilla (16), Mascotte (19), Montverde (12), Howey-in-the-Hills (10), Grand Island (7), Altoona (5), Okahumpka (5), Astor (3), Paisley (3), Astatula (3) and Yalaha (2).

Sumter County increased by six cases for a total of 319 among 217 men, 99 women and three non-residents. There have been 17 deaths and 48 people have been hospitalized.

Bushnell continues to lead the way in Sumter County with 126 COVID-19 cases – 120 of which have been reported at the Sumter Correctional Institution. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (22), Webster (12), Lady Lake portion of the county (7), Coleman (7), Center Hill (6) and Sumterville (5). The federal prison in Coleman also has identified eight cases among seven staff members and one inmate.

Marion County saw a jump of 74 new cases for a total of 598. Those are divided among 264 men, 326 women, six non-residents and two people listed as unknown. There have been 10 deaths and 64 people have required some form of hospital care.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 402 – have been reported in Ocala. That marks an increase of 55 new patients in a 24-hour period. Other cases have been identified in Summerfield (51), Dunnellon (24), Citra (16), Silver Springs (7), Reddick (6), Anthony (5), Weirsdale (4), Fort McCoy (2) and Lowell (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 132,545 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 9,585 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 130,092 are residents. There have been 3,390 deaths and 14,136 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 24 more deaths since Wednesday and an additional 149 people being treated in hospitals.