type here...
Home News

Trump-bashing Villager receives threatening letter after claiming he was attacked

Larry D. Croom

A Villager who is known worldwide for his disdain of President Trump and claims to have been attacked last Saturday has received another threatening letter.

Village of Hadley resident Ed McGinty reported Friday that he received the unsigned letter in the mail. It came just days after he claimed another man attacked him after last Saturday’s Blue Lives Matter golf cart parade in Lake Sumter Landing. McGinty said he was trying to drive to an area near Palmer Legends Golf Course and was attempting to avoid the parade and the downtown area when he was assaulted near Winn-Dixie in Lake Sumter Landing.

Ed McGinty stands next to his golf cart on Buena Vista Boulevard on June 20 after claiming he was attacked in Lake Sumter Landing.

The latest letter says the writer saw that McGinty got his “ass kicked in response to your misguided antics.” The writer says there are other “red neck Trump supporters” who will “chase you down” and “be bringing an ass-kicking with them.”
The letter went on to say that the incident may have taken place because McGinty epitomizes the Democratic Party – “absolutely no class, devoid of common sense and common decency, and hate filled.”

“I pity your Villages neighbors having to live next to such a deranged waste of protoplasm,” the letter reads. “Hopefully, the next time you have (a) similar encounter, your opponent won’t be so gentle.”

Villager Ed McGinty says he recently received the letter shown above in the mail. It’s the third threatening letter the anti-Trump activist has received and it came just days after he filed a report with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office claiming he was attacked shortly after the Blue Lives Matter golf cart parade in Lake Sumter Landing on Saturday, June 20.

The letter, which was signed “A fellow Villager,” also told McGinty to get ready for four more years of President Trump because he “will beat that corrupt moron Biden who is already suffering from dementia. He can’t even remember what state he is in.”

McGinty, who also has received two other threatening letters, said he believes a woman wrote the letter and said she should know the facts of the incident he claims happened after the Blue Lives Matter parade. He said he was “driving peacefully” along Old Camp Road when a man with long fingernails reached into his golf cart and punctured his neck while pulling him from the seat.

“Once out and standing I punched his nose with all I have,” McGinty said. “I believe I broke his nose because his eyeglasses went flying.”

Villager Ed McGinty speaks with a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy on June 20 after claiming a Trump supporter attacked him in Lake Sumter Landing after the Blue Lives Matter golf cart parade.

He said men from surrounding golf carts grabbed both him and the attacker and the entire incident lasted about 30 seconds. He labeled the incident as a “Trump sneak attack, another coward like their leader.”

As for the letter, McGinty said neither the writer nor other “Trump apes” will deter him and hundreds of others from displaying their anti-Trump signs and pro-Biden signs on their golf carts. On the day that McGinty claimed to be attacked and filed a report with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the sign on the front of his golf cart read: “Biden Will Kick Trump’s Fat Ass.”

Ed McGinty holds a copy of the threatening letter he received in the mail in May at his Village of Hadley home.

McGinty then suggested Trump supporters sell all of their flags and signs “while there is a market for that trash.” He added that if anyone else wants to challenge him, they’ll find him six days a week on a corner in The Villages.

McGinty, who has been accused of by one Villager of filing a “false” report with the sheriff’s office, gained worldwide attention in January after Village of Amelia resident Marsha Hill posted a video of a confrontation she had with him in the grassy area by Odell Circle. Hill had been driving past McGinty’s parked golf cart when she noticed his signs that read “Trump Is A Sexual Predator,” “Trump Filthy Pig,” “Trump Compulsive Liar,” “Trump Bigot and Racist” and “Hitler And Trump Exactly Same DNA.”

She stopped her golf cart and Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived a short time later as the two were arguing.

“He called me a pig!” Hill screamed. “He called me a pig for no reason because I asked him why he thought the president was a sexual predator.”

Villagers Ed McGinty and Marsha Hill collided in January over differing political views.

Hill said she planned to send the Trump campaign video and images of McGinty protesting via Twitter later that night.

“This guy should be arrested,” she said. “You can’t say that about the president with no proof.”

McGinty, who was trending on Twitter in February over his anti-Trump stance, was interviewed in March by CNN for a political show the network was putting together before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. He also received a threatening letter in late May and has sparred with Trump supporters during golf cart rallies, one of which on the president’s birthday on June 14 came close to fisticuffs between a Trump supporter and Democrat Sharon Sandler after she called him a “Nazi lover.”

Well-known Trump protester Ed McGinty holds up a sign calling President Trump ‘White Trash’ during the June 14 Villagers for Trump golf cart rally.

Related Articles

News

Three more Villagers contract COVID-19 as deadly virus runs amok across Florida

Three more Villages residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as the potentially deadly virus continues to sweep through the tri-county area and the Sunshine State.
Read more
News

Villagers For Veterans presents disabled Army sergeant with dream home

Army Sgt. Pam Kelly didn’t know whether to smile or cry Saturday morning as she rolled into her new smart home on the Historic Side of The Villages for the first time. We’ve got a special video tour of the disabled veteran’s new residence.
Read more
News

State agriculture commissioner at odds with DeSantis over mandatory masks

Florida’s only Democratic Cabinet member is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide mask order.
Read more
News

Bargaining session scheduled for The Villages firefighters

Union contract negotiations between The Village Center Community Development District and Professional Firefighters of The Villages IAF Local 4770 will take place in an upcoming bargaining session.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman jailed on drug charges after spotted at abandoned residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed Thursday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her leaving an abandoned residence.
Read more
Crime

Woman wanted on warrant nabbed in Summerfield after allegedly battling deputy

A Belleview woman wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Thursday in Summerfield after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her walking on U.S. Hwy. 441.
Read more
News

Chula Vista Recreation Center to be closed for quarterly maintenance

The Chula Vista Recreation Center will be closed for quarterly maintenance. We'll tell you when.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villagers For Veterans presents disabled Army sergeant with dream home

Army Sgt. Pam Kelly didn’t know whether to smile or cry Saturday morning as she rolled into her new smart home on the Historic Side of The Villages for the first time. We’ve got a special video tour of the disabled veteran’s new residence.
Read more
News

Trump-bashing Villager receives threatening letter after claiming he was attacked

A Villager who is known worldwide for his disdain of President Trump and claims to have been attacked last Saturday has received another threatening letter.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunset Near Buena Vista Boulevard

Check out this awesome shot of a sunset near Buena Vista Boulevard. Thanks to Naly de Carvalho for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Close-Up Of Duck In Osceola Hills

Check out this close-up of Daisy the Duck in Osceola Hills. Thanks to Kris Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Late Afternoon Sunset At Havana Country Club

Check out this late afternoon sunset at Havana Country Club. Thanks to William Freeman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Re-thinking a move to The Villages

An Illinois resident who recently visited The Villages on the lifestyle preview is rethinking the move to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Ocala Health hotline offers help finding health insurance during COVID-19

Ocala Health is offering a free insurance hotline to assist those who have lost health insurance coverage. Many have lost that coverage due to the economic upheaval caused by the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield woman jailed on drug charges after spotted at abandoned residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed Thursday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her leaving an abandoned residence.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Villages Developer’s dirty tactics could steal Sumter County elections

The Villages Developer and his family should be ashamed of themselves for such blatant attempts to influence the outcome of the upcoming Sumter County Commission races in the August Primary Election.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Three more Villagers contract COVID-19 as deadly virus runs amok across Florida

Three more Villages residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as the potentially deadly virus continues to sweep through the tri-county area and the Sunshine State.
Read more
News

Villagers For Veterans presents disabled Army sergeant with dream home

Army Sgt. Pam Kelly didn’t know whether to smile or cry Saturday morning as she rolled into her new smart home on the Historic Side of The Villages for the first time. We’ve got a special video tour of the disabled veteran’s new residence.
Read more
News

Trump-bashing Villager receives threatening letter after claiming he was attacked

A Villager who is known worldwide for his disdain of President Trump and claims to have been attacked last Saturday has received another threatening letter.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Re-thinking a move to The Villages

An Illinois resident who recently visited The Villages on the lifestyle preview is rethinking the move to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages is 98.2 percent white

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda South resident looks at the lack of diversity in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

County commissioners in pocket of the Developer

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Sumter County residents are not enjoying true representation because the incumbent commissioners are in the pocket of the Developer of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield woman jailed on drug charges after spotted at abandoned residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed Thursday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her leaving an abandoned residence.
Read more
Crime

Woman wanted on warrant nabbed in Summerfield after allegedly battling deputy

A Belleview woman wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Thursday in Summerfield after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her walking on U.S. Hwy. 441.
Read more
Crime

Driver attempts to conceal identity during traffic stop near recreation center in The Villages

A driver attempted to conceal his identity during a traffic stop near a recreation center in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,611FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,381FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
85 ° F
87 °
82 °
73 %
0.9mph
100 %
Sun
95 °
Mon
95 °
Tue
94 °
Wed
91 °
Thu
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment