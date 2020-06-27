type here...
Home News

Villagers For Veterans presents disabled Army sergeant with dream home

Larry D. Croom

Army Sgt. Pam Kelly didn’t know whether to smile or cry Saturday morning as she rolled into her new smart home on the Historic Side of The Villages for the first time.

Sgt. Pam Kelly was all smiles Saturday morning as she toured her new smart home for the first time. It was provided to her by Villagers For Veterans.

Kelly, a disabled veteran who suffered a devastating injury in 2002 while training for deployment to Iraq, received the high-tech house compliments of Villagers For Veterans. The group, led by Founder and President Marie Bogdonoff, spent two-plus years raising money through fundraisers and donations to build the home for Kelly, whose spine was crushed when a cable snapped, leaving her permanently paralyzed with very limited use of one arm.

On Saturday after a brief ceremony attended by many who helped make the home a reality and an official ribbon-cutting event, Kelly rolled her wheelchair into her new, fully furnished, ADA-compliant home on Teakwood Lane.

Sgt. Pam Kelly chats with members of the crowd Saturday as she arrives at the dedication ceremony for her new smart home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

World War II veteran Irving Locker, who was recognized by President Trump during his February 2019 State of the Union Address, came out to show his support for Sgt. Pam Kelly on Saturday.

Her eyes were wide and her smile the same as words like “amazing,” “beautiful,” “unbelievable” and “I absolutely love it” were said as she toured the two-bedroom home that also includes an office, a large master suite with a large bathroom and a closet/safe room, a customized kitchen, a living room and dining room combination, a garage with a 10-foot ceiling to accommodate her specially designed van and a generator to make sure she’s never without power.

Kelly’s day started at the nearby Comfort Suites just outside Spanish Springs Town Square. Her anticipation level was high as she awaited a motorcycle escort from the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association and the Nam Knights to her new home.

Members of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association and the Nam Knights pose with Sgt. Pam Kelly outside the Comfort Suites near Spanish Springs Town Square on Saturday morning.

The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association and the Nam Knights escort disabled Sgt. Pam Kelly to her new home on Teakwood Lane on Saturday morning.

Flags were raised Saturday during the dedication ceremony for Sgt. Pam Kelly’s new Villages home.

“My heart is pounding a mile a minute,” she said, as the roar of motorcycles could be heard in the parking lot. “It’s amazing that we’re finally at the finish line and it’s just been wonderful that people have come out and supported it in so many ways.”

Kelly said she’s really excited about being a Villages resident and, of course, a member of Villagers For Veterans. She said she plans to give back to other veterans in need as part of the group and just looks forward to living The Villages lifestyle.

“There’s so much love here and so much camaraderie,” she said.

Bogdonoff offered thanks to everyone who helped make Kelly’s home a reality.

Marie Bogdonoff, right, founder and president of Villagers For Veterans, speaks about Army Sgt. Pam Kelly during Saturday’s presentation.

Bagpipers Buch Buchanan and Kevin Selfridge performed Saturday at the dedication ceremony for Sgt. Pam Kelly’s new home.

“It’s been a long time coming but we are grateful that she’s finally going to enjoy and have the freedom to move around the house, as well as the community,” Bogdonoff said. “She’ll be able to do so much more here that she hasn’t been able to do in years.”

Bogdonoff added that she considers Kelly was part of her family and she’s thrilled with how she’s changed over the five years they known each other.

Sgt. Pam Kelly examines the custom shower head in her new smart home on Saturday morning.

A large crowd of Villagers and other area residents gathered Saturday morning at Sgt. Pam Kelly’s new home on Teakwood Lane on the Historic Side of The Villages.

“She has found the friends and family here that she’s lived without since her injury,” she said. “We are so happy to welcome her home.”

Bogdonoff said it’s also been rewarding to see how social and outgoing Kelly has become since the project got under way.

“She’s just become a full person in the sense that she feels that her life is worth living,” she said. “I think it’s made her realize that she’ll never be alone, not in this community anyway. She doesn’t have to worry about anything because there are people here who will have her back.”

Sgt. Pam Kelly holds the ceremonial scissors after the ribbon-cutting event at her new smart home on Saturday morning.

A sign in front of Sgt. Pam Kelly’s new smart home thanks those who helped make the Villagers For Veterans-led project a reality.

Kelly, who once said she’s an Army sergeant who doesn’t cry, teared up as she talked about what Bogdonoff means to her.

“If I had a second mother, I would want it to be Marie,” said Kelly, who in November 2019 took part in a flightless Villages Honor Flight. “Her support for veterans alone is so overwhelming.”

Kelly said their relationship is much more than just Villagers For Veterans building her a new house.

“We’ve become a family,” she said, adding that Bogdonoff recently joked that once she had the new home, she was done with her. “I said, ‘You will never be done with me. I am your daughter. She’s my family and it will be that way until the day I die and beyond. She has changed my life.”

Madison Vebrnick, the youngest member of The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps, marches down Teakwood Lane on Saturday as part of the dedication ceremony for Sgt. Pam Kelly’s new home. Madison is the granddaughter of Villages Twirlers Capt. Ann Pelle.

Ann Pelle and The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps perform Saturday during the dedication ceremony for Sgt. Pam Kelly’s new home.

Related Articles

News

Three more Villagers contract COVID-19 as deadly virus runs amok across Florida

Three more Villages residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as the potentially deadly virus continues to sweep through the tri-county area and the Sunshine State.
Read more
News

Trump-bashing Villager receives threatening letter after claiming he was attacked

A Villager who is known worldwide for his disdain of President Trump and claims to have been attacked last Saturday has received another threatening letter.
Read more
News

State agriculture commissioner at odds with DeSantis over mandatory masks

Florida’s only Democratic Cabinet member is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide mask order.
Read more
News

Bargaining session scheduled for The Villages firefighters

Union contract negotiations between The Village Center Community Development District and Professional Firefighters of The Villages IAF Local 4770 will take place in an upcoming bargaining session.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman jailed on drug charges after spotted at abandoned residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed Thursday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her leaving an abandoned residence.
Read more
Crime

Woman wanted on warrant nabbed in Summerfield after allegedly battling deputy

A Belleview woman wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Thursday in Summerfield after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her walking on U.S. Hwy. 441.
Read more
News

Chula Vista Recreation Center to be closed for quarterly maintenance

The Chula Vista Recreation Center will be closed for quarterly maintenance. We'll tell you when.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villagers For Veterans presents disabled Army sergeant with dream home

Army Sgt. Pam Kelly didn’t know whether to smile or cry Saturday morning as she rolled into her new smart home on the Historic Side of The Villages for the first time. We’ve got a special video tour of the disabled veteran’s new residence.
Read more
News

Trump-bashing Villager receives threatening letter after claiming he was attacked

A Villager who is known worldwide for his disdain of President Trump and claims to have been attacked last Saturday has received another threatening letter.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunset Near Buena Vista Boulevard

Check out this awesome shot of a sunset near Buena Vista Boulevard. Thanks to Naly de Carvalho for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Close-Up Of Duck In Osceola Hills

Check out this close-up of Daisy the Duck in Osceola Hills. Thanks to Kris Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Late Afternoon Sunset At Havana Country Club

Check out this late afternoon sunset at Havana Country Club. Thanks to William Freeman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Re-thinking a move to The Villages

An Illinois resident who recently visited The Villages on the lifestyle preview is rethinking the move to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Ocala Health hotline offers help finding health insurance during COVID-19

Ocala Health is offering a free insurance hotline to assist those who have lost health insurance coverage. Many have lost that coverage due to the economic upheaval caused by the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield woman jailed on drug charges after spotted at abandoned residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed Thursday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her leaving an abandoned residence.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Villages Developer’s dirty tactics could steal Sumter County elections

The Villages Developer and his family should be ashamed of themselves for such blatant attempts to influence the outcome of the upcoming Sumter County Commission races in the August Primary Election.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Three more Villagers contract COVID-19 as deadly virus runs amok across Florida

Three more Villages residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as the potentially deadly virus continues to sweep through the tri-county area and the Sunshine State.
Read more
News

Villagers For Veterans presents disabled Army sergeant with dream home

Army Sgt. Pam Kelly didn’t know whether to smile or cry Saturday morning as she rolled into her new smart home on the Historic Side of The Villages for the first time. We’ve got a special video tour of the disabled veteran’s new residence.
Read more
News

Trump-bashing Villager receives threatening letter after claiming he was attacked

A Villager who is known worldwide for his disdain of President Trump and claims to have been attacked last Saturday has received another threatening letter.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Re-thinking a move to The Villages

An Illinois resident who recently visited The Villages on the lifestyle preview is rethinking the move to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages is 98.2 percent white

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda South resident looks at the lack of diversity in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

County commissioners in pocket of the Developer

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Sumter County residents are not enjoying true representation because the incumbent commissioners are in the pocket of the Developer of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield woman jailed on drug charges after spotted at abandoned residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed Thursday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her leaving an abandoned residence.
Read more
Crime

Woman wanted on warrant nabbed in Summerfield after allegedly battling deputy

A Belleview woman wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Thursday in Summerfield after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her walking on U.S. Hwy. 441.
Read more
Crime

Driver attempts to conceal identity during traffic stop near recreation center in The Villages

A driver attempted to conceal his identity during a traffic stop near a recreation center in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,611FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,381FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
79.9 ° F
82.4 °
77 °
74 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sun
95 °
Mon
95 °
Tue
94 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment