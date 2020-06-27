type here...
Woman wanted on warrant nabbed in Summerfield after allegedly battling deputy

Larry D. Croom

Brandy Nicole Woods

A Belleview woman wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Thursday in Summerfield after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her walking on U.S. Hwy. 441.

The deputy made contact with 36-year-old Brandy Nicole Woods in the 14600 block of S. Hwy. 441 and asked her to provide him with an identification card. She refused to comply but the deputy noted that he had dealt with her recently and was “familiar with her information,” a sheriff’s office report states.

After telling Woods that she had an outstanding warrant for a previous charge of burglary of a conveyance, she became “visually upset,” waved her hands and yelled, “I am not going back to jail.” While attempting to place Woods in handcuffs, she began resist, pulled her hands and arms away and started screaming for him to release her, the report says.

Woods then attempted to swing her right hard toward the deputy’s face, at which time he took her to the ground. She swung her right hand backwards and hit the deputy and then “dug her fingernails” into the inner part of both of his arms as he was attempting to handcuff her, the report says, adding that the deputy suffered “visible injuries.”

The deputy located a white straw containing what appeared to be a rocky substance in a blue bag inside Woods’ purse. He also found a container holding a clear baggie with a crystal substance and a Suboxone wrapper containing two orange strips, the report says.

Another deputy read Woods her rights and she indicated that she understood them. But she then declined to speak with them.
The crystal substance and the rocky substance from the straw tested positive for methamphetamine. The deputy also identified the Suboxone as a Schedule III drug that required a prescription, the report says.

Woods was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment and resisting an officer with violence. She also was charged with violating probation for burglary of a conveyance.

Woods was being held on $18,000 bond on the new charges and no bond on the probation violation. She is due in court July 27 and 28 to answer to the charges.

Woods also was arrested in March after she was found sitting in a lawn chair at a Summerfield oil change business next to a burglarized vehicle. A man who worked at the business said the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend and Woods was wearing bracelets and a pair of sunglasses that belonged to his girlfriend, as well as a part shorts that belonged to her son.

