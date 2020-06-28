Commissioners to vote on $1.013 million grant contract for Morse repaving

Sumter County has received a $1.013 million grant contract for the final phase of the Morse Boulevard pavement rehabilitation project.

The grant will help pay for the final phase of the Morse Boulevard rehabilitation project from 1,000 feet south of the Stillwater roundabout to just 2,600 feet south of Odell Circle. The grant provides a total of $1,013,662 for construction and inspection services to be matched with $204,553 in county funds.

It is a state-funded grant using funds from the Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) and Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP).

The grant agreement will be considered for approval at the July 14 Sumter County Commissioners’ regular meeting. Upon approval of the grant, the bidding process will occur with a planned start date of construction in October and completion in December.