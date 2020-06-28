Elsie C. Hermansen (3/31/30) passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 after recently celebrating her 90th birthday. Forever saddened by her passing is her daughter, Debbie (Dennis) Flottman and son, Dana Hermansen.

She is predeceased by husband, Donald G. Hermansen, her parents Martha and Warren Fitzpatrick, and sister Jean Manna.

She had a full life, active with travel, tennis, knitting, sewing and cards. She relocated from California to The Villages, Florida to reunite with her late sister’s children, Joyce Milligan, June O’Brien, Jim Manna and spent her last years enjoying all that the community had to offer.

Thank you Joyce Milligan, June & Dick O’Brien, her dear friend Mary Walsh and the rest of the Manna and O’Brien families for all the love and help shown to Elsie in her last days.