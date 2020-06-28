type here...
Home News

Five more Villagers suffering from COVID-19 as outbreak plagues Florida

Larry D. Croom

Five more Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as Florida and the tri-county area continue to see a renewed outbreak of the potentially deadly virus.

All five of The Villages residents live in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community, where 100 of the 112 cases in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have been identified. Of the others, 10 are in Lake County and two are in the Marion County section of the sprawling retirement community.

No specific information about those Villagers was released Sunday by the Florida Department of Health, but the latest patients in Sumter County were identified as:

  • 28-year-old male;
  • 76-year-old female;
  • 60-year-old female;
  • 24-year-old female;
  • 77-year-old female;
  • 20-year-old male;
  • 67-year-old female; and
  • 68-year-old male.

Twenty new Coronavirus cases also were reported in communities just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include:

  • Leesburg up 10 for a total of 157;
  • Summerfield up three for a total of 54;
  • Belleview up one for a total of 36;
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 33;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 16; and
  • Wildwood up three for a total of 15.

As of Sunday, the tri-county area was reporting 2,150 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 135 from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,092 men, 1,025 women, 26 non-residents and seven people listed as unknown. There have been 49 deaths and 223 people have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to pace the tri-county area with 1,192 cases, or 55.5 percent of those reported in the local area. Those are divided among 591 men, 578 women, 17 non-residents and six people listed as unknown. There have been 22 deaths and 109 people have required some form of hospital care.

Clermont remains the leader among Coronavirus cases in Lake County with 295 – an increase of 28 in a 24-hour period. Other cases have been identified in Tavares (211, at least 119 of which are at the Lake County Jail), Eustis (121), Mount Dora (68), Groveland (64), Sorrento (30), Minneola (27), Umatilla (18), Mascotte (20), Montverde (12), Howey-in-the-Hills (11), Grand Island (7), Okahumpka (7), Altoona (5), Astor (4), Paisley (3), Astatula (3) and Yalaha (6).

Sumter County is now reporting 327 cases – an increase of eight in a 24-hour period – among 220 men, 104 women and three non-residents. There have been 17 deaths and 48 people have been hospitalized.

Bushnell continues to lead the way in Sumter County with 126 cases – 120 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (22), Oxford (22), Webster (12), Lady Lake portion of the county (7), Coleman (7), Center Hill (6) and Sumterville (5). The federal prison in Coleman also has identified eight cases among seven staff members and one inmate.

Marion County increased by 33 cases for a total of 631. Those are divided among 281 men, 343 women, six non-residents and one person listed as unknown. There have been 10 deaths and 66 people have been seen in area hospitals.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 422 – have been identified in Ocala, which saw an increase of 20 overnight. Other cases have been reported in Dunnellon (25), Citra (16), Ocklawaha (12), Silver Springs (7), Reddick (6), Weirsdale (6), Anthony (5), Fort McCoy (2) and Lowell (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 141,075 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 8,530 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 138,567 are residents. There have been 3,419 deaths and 14,244 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 29 more deaths since Wednesday and an additional 108 people being treated in hospitals.

Related Articles

News

Residents embarrassed at spotlight on The Villages due to President Trump’s tweet

President Trump is known for igniting firestorms with his Twitter account, but Villagers aren’t warming up to the blaze he set off Sunday when he retweeted a video from a golf cart parade here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Commissioners to vote on $1.013 million grant contract for Morse repaving

Sumter County has received a $1.013 million grant contract for the final phase of the Morse Boulevard pavement rehabilitation project.
Read more
Crime

Man charged with injuring baby can visit child in grandparents’ homes in The Villages

A father charged with inflicting a brain bleed on his infant daughter has won permission to visit the child at the homes of her grandparents in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager to lose driver’s license after crashing BMW into flowers

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after crashing his BMW into flowers in the median of a busy thoroughfare in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Villagers for Trump announces format for upcoming candidates forum

Villagers for Trump has announced the format for its upcoming forum featuring local GOP candidates competing in the Aug. 18 Primary Election.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s teen son won’t be prosecuted in dishwashing brawl

A teen son won’t be prosecuted after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes at their home in the Village of Fenney.
Read more
News

Woman who ‘found’ Villager’s wallet won’t face prosecution

A woman who “found” a Villager’s wallet that fell from a golf cart won’t face prosecution on a theft charge.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Five more Villagers suffering from COVID-19 as outbreak plagues Florida

Five more Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as Florida and the tri-county area continue to see a renewed outbreak of the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
News

Commissioners to vote on $1.013 million grant contract for Morse repaving

Sumter County has received a $1.013 million grant contract for the final phase of the Morse Boulevard pavement rehabilitation project.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunset Near Fenney Recreation Center

Check out this beautiful orange sunset captured near Fenney Recreation Center. Thanks to Valerie Fraser for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sunset Near Buena Vista Boulevard

Check out this awesome shot of a sunset near Buena Vista Boulevard. Thanks to Naly de Carvalho for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Close-Up Of Duck In Osceola Hills

Check out this close-up of Daisy the Duck in Osceola Hills. Thanks to Kris Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty will reap what he sows

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villager Ed McGinty should heed a famous proverb.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Ocala Health hotline offers help finding health insurance during COVID-19

Ocala Health is offering a free insurance hotline to assist those who have lost health insurance coverage. Many have lost that coverage due to the economic upheaval caused by the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man charged with injuring baby can visit child in grandparents’ homes in The Villages

A father charged with inflicting a brain bleed on his infant daughter has won permission to visit the child at the homes of her grandparents in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

The mystery surrounding the death of President Zachary Taylor

President Zachary Taylor was perfectly healthy in 1850 when he ate large amounts of raw fruit while attending a fund-raising celebration at the construction site of the Washington Monument. Five days later he was dead. Dr. Gabe Mirkin delves into this medical mystery.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Residents embarrassed at spotlight on The Villages due to President Trump’s tweet

President Trump is known for igniting firestorms with his Twitter account, but Villagers aren’t warming up to the blaze he set off Sunday when he retweeted a video from a golf cart parade here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Five more Villagers suffering from COVID-19 as outbreak plagues Florida

Five more Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as Florida and the tri-county area continue to see a renewed outbreak of the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
News

Commissioners to vote on $1.013 million grant contract for Morse repaving

Sumter County has received a $1.013 million grant contract for the final phase of the Morse Boulevard pavement rehabilitation project.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty will reap what he sows

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villager Ed McGinty should heed a famous proverb.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Deed restrictions and busybodies

A Village of Collier resident admits Villagers should be aware of the deed restrictions they signed, but busybodies are making this anything but “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why do Villagers object to apartments?

A Fruitland Park resident wonders why Villagers are objecting to the construction of apartment buildings. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man charged with injuring baby can visit child in grandparents’ homes in The Villages

A father charged with inflicting a brain bleed on his infant daughter has won permission to visit the child at the homes of her grandparents in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager to lose driver’s license after crashing BMW into flowers

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after crashing his BMW into flowers in the median of a busy thoroughfare in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s teen son won’t be prosecuted in dishwashing brawl

A teen son won’t be prosecuted after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes at their home in the Village of Fenney.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,634FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
88.6 ° F
91.4 °
85 °
55 %
2.5mph
1 %
Mon
95 °
Tue
93 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment