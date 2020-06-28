type here...
Home News

Residents embarrassed at spotlight on The Villages due to President Trump’s tweet

Meta Minton

President Trump is known for igniting firestorms with his Twitter account, but Villagers aren’t warming up to the blaze he set off Sunday when he retweeted a video from a golf cart parade here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Trump tweeted a (since deleted) video of a man from The Villages who shouts “White power” during a June 14 rally at Lake Sumter Landing. The video was shot for and published on Villages-News.com.

While condemnation flooded the airwaves in the hours after Trump’s tweet, many Villagers cringed at the unwanted attention paid to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown by an all-star media lineup including CNN, Fox News, National Public Radio, USA Today, the Washington Post, Bloomberg.com, Politico, Time.com, BBC.com, The Guardian, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, the Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press.

“It was just a matter of time before the Villagers for Trump made the national news. Unfortunately, Trump tweeted a video of a Villager yelling, ‘White power!’ during their recent golf cart parade. While I hesitate to generalize about my fellow Villagers, I pray that most of us do not agree with the man yelling,” said Diane Yates of the Village of Virginia Trace.

She said the golf cart parade shown in the video does not represent The Villages. 

Katie Hiland, right, pulls Sharon Sandler out from in front of a golf cart June 14 at Lake Sumter Landing after a fight almost broke out between Democrats and supporters of President Trump.

“Less than 1 percent of The Villages population participated in the parade, yet this man is now the face of this community to our fellow Americans,” Yates said.

Kathy Strope of the Village of Silver Lake said she fears the video retweeted by the president will leave a scar on The Villages’ reputation.

“I am embarrassed that people around the country will think this is our community. I am embarrassed to call these people neighbors, and I am even more embarrassed that the president of our country would praise this hate. Our country is at a tipping point,” Strope said.

Trump’s tweet started out as shout out to The Villages and then suggested he might be coming back for a visit.

One of the many participants in the June 14 golf cart parade shows her support for President Trump.

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!,” he wrote in the early Sunday morning tweet. It was deleted about three hours later.

Another Villager has a message for the man who shouted “White power” and for those who may have egged him on.

To the man who shouted and to the many veterans in The Villages, I wonder how you feel now that you know Trump was told in March that Russians were paying Islamic militants a bounty for every American soldier’s head? Since Trump was told this news, he provided Russia with ventilators, issued a joint statement with Putin, withdrew from Open Skies, pushed to invite Russia to the G-8 and reduced our troops in Europe. While he was addressing the cadets at West Point, Trump was aware that Russia has a bounty on their heads. Is there anything Putin can do to the USA that Trump won’t bend over for?” asked Carole Mellin of the Village of Summerhill.

Related Articles

News

Five more Villagers suffering from COVID-19 as outbreak plagues Florida

Five more Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as Florida and the tri-county area continue to see a renewed outbreak of the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
News

Commissioners to vote on $1.013 million grant contract for Morse repaving

Sumter County has received a $1.013 million grant contract for the final phase of the Morse Boulevard pavement rehabilitation project.
Read more
Crime

Man charged with injuring baby can visit child in grandparents’ homes in The Villages

A father charged with inflicting a brain bleed on his infant daughter has won permission to visit the child at the homes of her grandparents in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager to lose driver’s license after crashing BMW into flowers

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after crashing his BMW into flowers in the median of a busy thoroughfare in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Villagers for Trump announces format for upcoming candidates forum

Villagers for Trump has announced the format for its upcoming forum featuring local GOP candidates competing in the Aug. 18 Primary Election.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s teen son won’t be prosecuted in dishwashing brawl

A teen son won’t be prosecuted after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes at their home in the Village of Fenney.
Read more
News

Woman who ‘found’ Villager’s wallet won’t face prosecution

A woman who “found” a Villager’s wallet that fell from a golf cart won’t face prosecution on a theft charge.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Five more Villagers suffering from COVID-19 as outbreak plagues Florida

Five more Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as Florida and the tri-county area continue to see a renewed outbreak of the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
News

Commissioners to vote on $1.013 million grant contract for Morse repaving

Sumter County has received a $1.013 million grant contract for the final phase of the Morse Boulevard pavement rehabilitation project.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunset Near Fenney Recreation Center

Check out this beautiful orange sunset captured near Fenney Recreation Center. Thanks to Valerie Fraser for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sunset Near Buena Vista Boulevard

Check out this awesome shot of a sunset near Buena Vista Boulevard. Thanks to Naly de Carvalho for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Close-Up Of Duck In Osceola Hills

Check out this close-up of Daisy the Duck in Osceola Hills. Thanks to Kris Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty will reap what he sows

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villager Ed McGinty should heed a famous proverb.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Ocala Health hotline offers help finding health insurance during COVID-19

Ocala Health is offering a free insurance hotline to assist those who have lost health insurance coverage. Many have lost that coverage due to the economic upheaval caused by the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man charged with injuring baby can visit child in grandparents’ homes in The Villages

A father charged with inflicting a brain bleed on his infant daughter has won permission to visit the child at the homes of her grandparents in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

The mystery surrounding the death of President Zachary Taylor

President Zachary Taylor was perfectly healthy in 1850 when he ate large amounts of raw fruit while attending a fund-raising celebration at the construction site of the Washington Monument. Five days later he was dead. Dr. Gabe Mirkin delves into this medical mystery.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Residents embarrassed at spotlight on The Villages due to President Trump’s tweet

President Trump is known for igniting firestorms with his Twitter account, but Villagers aren’t warming up to the blaze he set off Sunday when he retweeted a video from a golf cart parade here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Five more Villagers suffering from COVID-19 as outbreak plagues Florida

Five more Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as Florida and the tri-county area continue to see a renewed outbreak of the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
News

Commissioners to vote on $1.013 million grant contract for Morse repaving

Sumter County has received a $1.013 million grant contract for the final phase of the Morse Boulevard pavement rehabilitation project.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty will reap what he sows

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villager Ed McGinty should heed a famous proverb.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Deed restrictions and busybodies

A Village of Collier resident admits Villagers should be aware of the deed restrictions they signed, but busybodies are making this anything but “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why do Villagers object to apartments?

A Fruitland Park resident wonders why Villagers are objecting to the construction of apartment buildings. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man charged with injuring baby can visit child in grandparents’ homes in The Villages

A father charged with inflicting a brain bleed on his infant daughter has won permission to visit the child at the homes of her grandparents in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager to lose driver’s license after crashing BMW into flowers

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after crashing his BMW into flowers in the median of a busy thoroughfare in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s teen son won’t be prosecuted in dishwashing brawl

A teen son won’t be prosecuted after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes at their home in the Village of Fenney.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,634FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
88.6 ° F
91.4 °
85 °
55 %
2.5mph
1 %
Mon
95 °
Tue
93 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment