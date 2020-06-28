Villager to lose driver’s license after crashing BMW into flowers

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after crashing his BMW into flowers in the median of a busy thoroughfare in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Lon Lowery, 61, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. It was his third DUI arrest.

He will lose his driver’s license for one year and has been placed on probation.

A witness called 911 at about 6 p.m. Jan. 2 after the silver BMW was spotted on the median near the intersection of Morse Boulevard and County Road 466. The BMW struck a light pole, causing it to crack in half. The damage to the light pole was estimated at $6,000.

A deputy arrived on the scene and discovered the BMW was still running and in drive. The deputy used a remote start button to turn off the car after spotting the transponder key on the floorboard.

The Mount Vernon, Ill. native appeared to be “highly intoxicated,” the report said.

At first Lowery denied he had been drinking. He later admitted he had consumed three drinks, but then said he had consumed two vodka and cranberry drinks at his home.

Lowery began crying during field sobriety exercises and nearly walked into nearby traffic. He had trouble reciting the alphabet.

Lowery provided breath samples that registered .204 and .203 blood alcohol content. A check revealed he had been convicted of drunk driving in 2002 and 2007 in Texas.