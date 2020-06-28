Villagers for Trump announces format for upcoming candidates forum

Villagers for Trump has announced the format for its upcoming forum featuring local GOP candidates competing in the Aug. 18 Primary Election.

The event, which is being held Thursday, July 2 at Belle Glade Country Club and features a BBQ dinner, has been broken into two sessions. Those will be held at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with socially distanced tables in place. The wait staff at the country club will be wearing masks and gloves and will sanitize the entire area between sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those attending the event will have a chance to meet and speak with the candidates in a separate area on the covered terrace of the country club, where they’ll also be able to pick up brochures. The Lake County candidates are scheduled to speak first, followed by those from Sumter County. Each will be asked to explain how they plan to benefit the local communities with their experience, perspective on issues and vision for the future.

There also will be a sheet handed out to guests with candidates’ names and photographs, positions they’re running for and email addresses so they can send them questions at their convenience. There will be no debates during the event.

Marion County candidates were invited to the forum, but due to a conflict with another event in Ocala, they weren’t able to attend.

The usual opening features of Villagers for Trump rallies will take place, including talking about upcoming events and 50/50 drawings. Drawings for prizes also will take place at the forum and Trump gear will be available for donations before the dinner and program. Cases of Trump water have not been available in recent months due to their popularity and large back orders, but orders will be taken at the rally.

Opportunities to sign up for a variety of pre-election activities also will be available, as well as voter registration at new addresses. Villagers for Trump members hope the forum will provide an opportunity for residents to connect with them at the event and future monthly rallies. They also are seeking more volunteers and new ideas to keep the fast-growing group relevant and vibrant.

For more information or to sign up to attend the event, visit villagersfortrump.org or call (630) 272-5850.

The candidates who have confirmed they will attend the event include: