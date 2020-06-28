Villager’s teen son won’t be prosecuted in dishwashing brawl

A teen son won’t be prosecuted after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes at their home in the Village of Fenney.

Wildwood police were called on March 18 to 5837 Wade Terrace in the Sweetgum Villas, where 18-year-old Kelvin William Moore was arrested on a charge of battery after arguing with his mother about doing the dishes.

Moore’s 54-year-old mother said she went to her son’s room to confiscate his cell phone for “not listening,” according to the arrest report. She attempted to take the phone, but Moore kicked her twice on her left leg. She walked around to the other side of his bed, but he wrapped his legs around her, preventing her from moving. He then grabbed her right arm causing her to fall on the bed, the report said. He then wrapped his arms around her “tight” and lifted her up off the ground. She fell and Moore picked her up again, leaving her with bruises on her arms.

Last month in Sumter County Court, the prosecutor’s office said the case was being dropped due to “victim/witness issues.” Moore’s $100 bond has been refunded.