Virginia May King (nee Berthiaume) 86, The Villages, FL passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Virginia was born in Montague Massachusetts. She worked for the Oklahoma City Telephone Company after graduation as well as Hughes Tool Company in Texas. She married Bill King and shared over 50 years of marriage. She resided in Andrews, Odessa, Dallas and Houston TX, Nashville TN as well as Atlanta, GA and Manassas, VA before retiring with Bill in The Villages, FL. She also worked for The Kroger Co. in Atlanta, GA for a short time.

She was an avid bridge player, painter, golfer and loving mother. She was a member of The Evergreen Country Club in Haymarket, VA; as well as The Honey Creek Country Club, Conyers, GA. Although she took up golf later in life, she became a shining star rising to become the President of the Women’s Golf Association at Honey Creek. She enjoyed golf, bridge, playing slots and traveling and spending time with family and friends upon retirement in The Villages. She and Bill attended St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake.

Virginia is survived by her son Greg and his family in Los Angeles CA, daughters Lisa Beth Miller and her family in West Chester, OH including her grandson, Hunter and Mary Ann Smith and her family in San Antonio, TX.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Beyers Funeral Home Chapel, Lady Lake, FL

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Villages for Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.