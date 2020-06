To the Editor:

Why not let them build? Some Villages residents assume that they own the land that is being built on. Some assume that the streets that are in front of their houses are private.

Remember, The Villages Developer was the one that sold them the pie in the sky story.

Aside from having gates, The Villages is accessible to the public for many reasons. One of them might be that the Developer received federal dollars.

Dennis Feliciano

Fruitland Park