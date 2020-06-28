type here...
Home News

Woman who ‘found’ Villager’s wallet won’t face prosecution

Meta Minton

Joyce Green

A woman who “found” a Villager’s wallet that fell from a golf cart won’t face prosecution on a theft charge.

Joyce Green, 60, had been arrested May 26, 2019 at her home in Wildwood on a charge of grand theft.

Two days earlier, a Villager had been at the Marathon service station at Pinellas Plaza pumping gas into his golf cart when he put his wallet containing $507 on the roof of the golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When he drove away, the wallet fell to the ground.

The Villager returned a short time later to look for the wallet, which he found along the east side of the parking lot. The wallet was empty.

Surveillance footage showed a green Ford pickup pull up to the pump after the Villager left. A woman got out of the truck, picked up the wallet and put it in the vehicle. The woman who had picked up the wallet saw the Villager return and saw that he was looking for the wallet, the arrest report said. She made no effort to return the wallet. The truck’s license plate number was captured on surveillance, leading to Green’s arrest.

Last week in Sumter County Court, it was announced that Green is “mentally/physically unable” to stand trial in the case.

Related Articles

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off Villages Wal-Mart

The Sumter County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in nabbing a bandit who recently targeted the Wal-Mart in The Villages.
Read more
News

Coconut Cove Family Pool will be closed for maintenance 

The Coconut Cove Family Pool will be closed for maintenance on Friday, July 10.
Read more
News

Trump creates firestorm with tweet showing Villages-News.com video

President Trump created a firestorm Sunday morning when he retweeted a Villages-News.com video showing a volatile protest that erupted at a Villagers for Trump golf cart parade two weeks ago.
Read more
News

Three more Villagers contract COVID-19 as deadly virus runs amok across Florida

Three more Villages residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as the potentially deadly virus continues to sweep through the tri-county area and the Sunshine State.
Read more
News

Villagers For Veterans presents disabled Army sergeant with dream home

Army Sgt. Pam Kelly didn’t know whether to smile or cry Saturday morning as she rolled into her new smart home on the Historic Side of The Villages for the first time. We’ve got a special video tour of the disabled veteran’s new residence.
Read more
News

Trump-bashing Villager receives threatening letter after claiming he was attacked

A Villager who is known worldwide for his disdain of President Trump and claims to have been attacked last Saturday has received another threatening letter.
Read more
News

State agriculture commissioner at odds with DeSantis over mandatory masks

Florida’s only Democratic Cabinet member is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide mask order.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off Villages Wal-Mart

The Sumter County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in nabbing a bandit who recently targeted the Wal-Mart in The Villages.
Read more
News

Coconut Cove Family Pool will be closed for maintenance 

The Coconut Cove Family Pool will be closed for maintenance on Friday, July 10.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunset Near Buena Vista Boulevard

Check out this awesome shot of a sunset near Buena Vista Boulevard. Thanks to Naly de Carvalho for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Close-Up Of Duck In Osceola Hills

Check out this close-up of Daisy the Duck in Osceola Hills. Thanks to Kris Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Late Afternoon Sunset At Havana Country Club

Check out this late afternoon sunset at Havana Country Club. Thanks to William Freeman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty will reap what he sows

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villager Ed McGinty should heed a famous proverb.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Ocala Health hotline offers help finding health insurance during COVID-19

Ocala Health is offering a free insurance hotline to assist those who have lost health insurance coverage. Many have lost that coverage due to the economic upheaval caused by the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off Villages Wal-Mart

The Sumter County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in nabbing a bandit who recently targeted the Wal-Mart in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

The mystery surrounding the death of President Zachary Taylor

President Zachary Taylor was perfectly healthy in 1850 when he ate large amounts of raw fruit while attending a fund-raising celebration at the construction site of the Washington Monument. Five days later he was dead. Dr. Gabe Mirkin delves into this medical mystery.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Woman who ‘found’ Villager’s wallet won’t face prosecution

A woman who “found” a Villager’s wallet that fell from a golf cart won’t face prosecution on a theft charge.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off Villages Wal-Mart

The Sumter County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in nabbing a bandit who recently targeted the Wal-Mart in The Villages.
Read more
News

Coconut Cove Family Pool will be closed for maintenance 

The Coconut Cove Family Pool will be closed for maintenance on Friday, July 10.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty will reap what he sows

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villager Ed McGinty should heed a famous proverb.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Deed restrictions and busybodies

A Village of Collier resident admits Villagers should be aware of the deed restrictions they signed, but busybodies are making this anything but “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why do Villagers object to apartments?

A Fruitland Park resident wonders why Villagers are objecting to the construction of apartment buildings. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off Villages Wal-Mart

The Sumter County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in nabbing a bandit who recently targeted the Wal-Mart in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman jailed on drug charges after spotted at abandoned residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed Thursday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her leaving an abandoned residence.
Read more
Crime

Woman wanted on warrant nabbed in Summerfield after allegedly battling deputy

A Belleview woman wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Thursday in Summerfield after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her walking on U.S. Hwy. 441.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,630FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,443FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
96 ° F
99 °
94 °
50 %
2.2mph
1 %
Mon
95 °
Tue
93 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment