Woman who ‘found’ Villager’s wallet won’t face prosecution

A woman who “found” a Villager’s wallet that fell from a golf cart won’t face prosecution on a theft charge.

Joyce Green, 60, had been arrested May 26, 2019 at her home in Wildwood on a charge of grand theft.

Two days earlier, a Villager had been at the Marathon service station at Pinellas Plaza pumping gas into his golf cart when he put his wallet containing $507 on the roof of the golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When he drove away, the wallet fell to the ground.

The Villager returned a short time later to look for the wallet, which he found along the east side of the parking lot. The wallet was empty.

Surveillance footage showed a green Ford pickup pull up to the pump after the Villager left. A woman got out of the truck, picked up the wallet and put it in the vehicle. The woman who had picked up the wallet saw the Villager return and saw that he was looking for the wallet, the arrest report said. She made no effort to return the wallet. The truck’s license plate number was captured on surveillance, leading to Green’s arrest.

Last week in Sumter County Court, it was announced that Green is “mentally/physically unable” to stand trial in the case.