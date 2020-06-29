Camp Villages and social postponed due to concerns about resurgent COVID-19

All recreation sponsored events (Camp Villages, socials etc.) and Resident Lifestyle Volunteer Groups have been postponed until further notice. All current openings and activities will remain the same, that includes arts and crafts, fitness clubs, court sports and swimming pools.

“The safety of residents, guests, staff and visitors in The Villages continues to be of utmost importance to the Recreation & Parks Department,” the Recreation Department said in its announcement.

If you have additional questions, email RecreationDepartment@districtgov.org