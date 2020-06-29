type here...
COVID-19 running rampant through Sumter County as 3 more Villagers test positive

Larry D. Croom

Three more Sumter County Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as a renewed outbreak of the potentially deadly virus continues to sweep across the county where the vast majority of homes in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown are located.

In the past two weeks, 36 Sumter County Villages residents have contracted the Coronavirus. That brings the total number of cases in the mega-retirement community to 115. The overwhelming majority – 103 – are in Sumter County, with 10 in Lake County and two in the Marion County section of the sprawling retirement mecca.

A Health Department nurse in full protective gear obtains a COVID-19 test sample Monday at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages.

Specific information about the latest Villages patients wasn’t provided by the Florida Department of Health. But the new cases identified in Sumter County include:

  • 67-year-old female;
  • 42-year-old male;
  • 36-year-old male;
  • 30-year-old female who hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another person suffering from the virus;
  • 29-year-old female;
  • 47-year-old male; and
  • 84-year-old male.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 2,241 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 91 from Sunday to Monday – among 1,141 men, 1,067 women, 26 non-residents and seven people listed as unknown. There have been 49 deaths and 225 people have been hospitalized.

Sixteen new cases also have been identified in communities just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include:

  • Leesburg up 8 for a total of 165;
  • Summerfield up four for a total of 58;
  • Belleview up two for a total of 38;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 23; and
  • Wildwood up one for a total of 16.

Lake County is continuing to lead the way in the tri-county area with 1,252 cases – an increase of 60 in a 24-hour period – among 624 men, 605 women, 17 non-residents and six people listed as unknown. There have been 22 deaths and 111 people have required some form of hospital care.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 332 cases – an increase of 37 in 24 hours. Other cases also have been reported in Tavares (227, 148 of which are at the Lake County Jail), Eustis (133), Mount Dora (73), Groveland (66), Lady Lake (33), Sorrento (31), Minneola (31), Mascotte (21), Umatilla (19), Fruitland Park (16), Montverde (12), Howey-in-the-Hills (11), Grand Island (8), Okahumpka (7), Yalaha (6), Altoona (5), Astor (5), Paisley (3) and Astatula (3).

Sumter County is now reporting 334 cases – an increase of seven in 24 hours. Those are divided among 224 men, 107 women and three non-residents. There have been 17 deaths and 48 people have been hospitalized.

Bushnell continues to have the most cases in Sumter County – 127 – with 120 of those being at the Sumter Correctional Institution. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (23), Webster (12), Lady Lake portion of the county (7), Coleman (7), Center Hill (6) and Sumterville (5). The federal prison in Coleman also has identified eight cases among seven staff members and one inmate.

Marion County is reporting 655 cases – an increase of 24 – among 293 men, 355 women, six non-residents and one person listed as unknown. There have been 10 deaths and 66 people have been seen in area hospitals.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 437 – are in Ocala. That marks an increase of 15 in 24 hours. Other cases have been identified in Dunnellon (27), Citra (16), Ocklawaha (12), Silver Springs (7), Reddick (6), Weirsdale (6), Anthony (5), Fort McCoy (2) and Lowell (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 146,341 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,266 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 143,805 are residents. There have been 3,447 deaths and 14,354 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 28 more deaths since Wednesday and an additional 110 people being treated in hospitals.

Crime

Crime

Dramatic video shows deputies taking down shooting suspect on I-75

A dramatic video shows Sumter County sheriff’s deputies taking down a shooting suspect on Interstate 75.
Read more
Crime

CVS pharmacy staff in The Villages helps nab man with phony prescription

The pharmacy staff at a CVS store in The Villages helped law enforcement nab a man suspected of phoning in a phony prescription.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after battling with girlfriend over keys to vehicle

A 48-year-old Oxford man was arrested after battling with his girlfriend over keys to a vehicle while traveling near ABC Fine Wine & Spirits at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.
Read more
