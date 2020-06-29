CVS pharmacy staff in The Villages helps nab man with phony prescription

The pharmacy staff at a CVS store in The Villages helped law enforcement nab a man suspected of phoning in a phony prescription.

The prescription for Promethazine with codeine was called in June 23 at the CVS at 860 Avenida Central using a doctor’s National Provider Identifier number, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. CVS followed up with the doctor’s office to confirm the prescription and found out it was fraudulent.

Robert Matthew Navarro, 21, of Miami, showed up Friday to pick up the prescription and the CVS staff stalled him while police were summoned.

Navarro was arrested on felony charge of attempting to obtain prescription medicine by fraud. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.