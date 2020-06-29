type here...
Dale William Leeds

Staff Report

Dale William Leeds, 84, of Summerfield, Florida passed away June 25, 2020 at The Ted and Diane Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield, Florida.  He was the husband of Susan Leeds for 59 years.

Dale was born in Cleveland, Ohio and raised by his parents the late William and Beulah Leeds in Bay Village, OH.  This is where he started to learn about life and started to develop a vast social network of people he has been in contact with until his passing.   During his lifetime he held a variety of positions with a variety of companies but spent the better part of his career in the marketing and advertising business.  He did this in several capacities including being an account executive for many years.  Dale and Susan moved to Del Webb Golf and Country Club 18 years ago.

Dale will be deeply missed by his wife, Susan L. Leeds and sons, Dale Scott Leeds and his partner Dawn of Denver, CO, Tim Leeds and his wife, Lisa of Maumee, OH and Tom Leeds and his wife Kelleigh of White House, OH.  He was the proud grandfather of Myles Leeds and Carter Maples.  He is also survived by his adoring cousin Renee.

Dale’s first priority was always his family.  They knew that and appreciated it.  In reality, all people were important to Dale.  He maintained meaningful relationships with people his entire life; from the 30s through the 2020s.  To steal a quote from the late great Will Rodgers, Dale never met a person he didn’t like!

In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made in his honor to Nature’s Nursey at P.O box 2395 Whitehouse, OH  43571.

