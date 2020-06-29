Did The Villages Daily Sun miss the story?

To the Editor:

As advertised “we live in the Friendliest City in the Country,” and that is just wonderful.

I happened to see a tweet from our president in which he posted a video from the Golf Carts for Trump parade that went through Lake Sumter Landing.

I very much enjoyed the video, but I was wondering why there was no mention of the parade in The Villages Daily Sun, especially the part where several drivers and passengers were yelling, “White Power!” I think that might be newsworthy.

Gary Segal

Village of Pine Ridge