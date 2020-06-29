type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Did The Villages Daily Sun miss the story?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As advertised “we live in the Friendliest City in the Country,” and that is just wonderful.
I happened to see a tweet from our president in which he posted a video from the Golf Carts for Trump parade that went through Lake Sumter Landing.
I very much enjoyed the video, but I was wondering why there was no mention of the parade in The Villages Daily Sun, especially the part where several drivers and passengers were yelling, “White Power!” I think that might be newsworthy.

Gary Segal
Village of Pine Ridge

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

The irony of Ed McGinty

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to an irony about well-known protester Ed McGinty.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty will reap what he sows

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villager Ed McGinty should heed a famous proverb.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Deed restrictions and busybodies

A Village of Collier resident admits Villagers should be aware of the deed restrictions they signed, but busybodies are making this anything but “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why do Villagers object to apartments?

A Fruitland Park resident wonders why Villagers are objecting to the construction of apartment buildings. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Re-thinking a move to The Villages

An Illinois resident who recently visited The Villages on the lifestyle preview is rethinking the move to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages is 98.2 percent white

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda South resident looks at the lack of diversity in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

County commissioners in pocket of the Developer

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Sumter County residents are not enjoying true representation because the incumbent commissioners are in the pocket of the Developer of The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Five more Villagers suffering from COVID-19 as outbreak plagues Florida

Five more Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as Florida and the tri-county area continue to see a renewed outbreak of the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
News

Commissioners to vote on $1.013 million grant contract for Morse repaving

Sumter County has received a $1.013 million grant contract for the final phase of the Morse Boulevard pavement rehabilitation project.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunset Near Fenney Recreation Center

Check out this beautiful orange sunset captured near Fenney Recreation Center. Thanks to Valerie Fraser for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sunset Near Buena Vista Boulevard

Check out this awesome shot of a sunset near Buena Vista Boulevard. Thanks to Naly de Carvalho for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Close-Up Of Duck In Osceola Hills

Check out this close-up of Daisy the Duck in Osceola Hills. Thanks to Kris Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Did The Villages Daily Sun miss the story?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks that with all of the hullabaloo over President Trump’s tweet about the golf cart rally, did The Villages Daily Sun miss a story?
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Ocala Health hotline offers help finding health insurance during COVID-19

Ocala Health is offering a free insurance hotline to assist those who have lost health insurance coverage. Many have lost that coverage due to the economic upheaval caused by the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man charged with injuring baby can visit child in grandparents’ homes in The Villages

A father charged with inflicting a brain bleed on his infant daughter has won permission to visit the child at the homes of her grandparents in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Everyone take a deep breath and stop this insanity

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, writing in an Opinion piece, has a message for Villagers who made national news over the weekend thanks to a golf cart in support of President Trump: Congratulations! You made The Villages look like a joke.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Residents embarrassed at spotlight on The Villages due to President Trump’s tweet

President Trump is known for igniting firestorms with his Twitter account, but Villagers aren’t warming up to the blaze he set off Sunday when he retweeted a video from a golf cart parade here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Five more Villagers suffering from COVID-19 as outbreak plagues Florida

Five more Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as Florida and the tri-county area continue to see a renewed outbreak of the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
News

Commissioners to vote on $1.013 million grant contract for Morse repaving

Sumter County has received a $1.013 million grant contract for the final phase of the Morse Boulevard pavement rehabilitation project.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Did The Villages Daily Sun miss the story?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks that with all of the hullabaloo over President Trump’s tweet about the golf cart rally, did The Villages Daily Sun miss a story?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The irony of Ed McGinty

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to an irony about well-known protester Ed McGinty.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty will reap what he sows

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villager Ed McGinty should heed a famous proverb.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man charged with injuring baby can visit child in grandparents’ homes in The Villages

A father charged with inflicting a brain bleed on his infant daughter has won permission to visit the child at the homes of her grandparents in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager to lose driver’s license after crashing BMW into flowers

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after crashing his BMW into flowers in the median of a busy thoroughfare in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s teen son won’t be prosecuted in dishwashing brawl

A teen son won’t be prosecuted after battling with his mother over his refusal to wash the dishes at their home in the Village of Fenney.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,650FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,477FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
94.6 ° F
97 °
93 °
52 %
1.9mph
20 %
Mon
94 °
Tue
94 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
92 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment