Dramatic video shows deputies taking down shooting suspect on I-75

A dramatic video shows Sumter County sheriff’s deputies taking down a shooting suspect on Interstate 75.

Miguel Espinoza Navarro, 41, of Forest Park, Ga., was booked Saturday night at the Sumter County Detention Center on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

He allegedly had been firing a Glock 19X semiautomatic handgun at vehicles on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

A 911 call was received at 6:24 p.m. Saturday reporting that a man in a black pickup shot at their vehicle as he was traveling northbound on I-75 near Mile Marker 309, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 caller who had been driving in a black Ford Mustang said a woman who was traveling with him had to crouch down in the vehicle to avoid being struck by a bullet. Other motorists also reported being shot at, including the driver of a Honda Odyssey van. He reported hearing a loud bang before the driver’s side window was shattered.

During a chase, Navarro’s vehicle crashed and he made a mad dash at deputies, who fired a taser at him. Deputies took him to the ground and handcuffed him.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has put a hold on Navarro.