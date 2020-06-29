type here...
Dramatic video shows deputies taking down shooting suspect on I-75

Meta Minton

Miguel Espinoza Navarro

A dramatic video shows Sumter County sheriff’s deputies taking down a shooting suspect on Interstate 75.

Miguel Espinoza Navarro, 41, of Forest Park, Ga., was booked Saturday night at the Sumter County Detention Center on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

He allegedly had been firing a Glock 19X semiautomatic handgun at vehicles on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

A 911 call was received at 6:24 p.m. Saturday reporting that a man in a black pickup shot at their vehicle as he was traveling northbound on I-75 near Mile Marker 309, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 caller who had been driving in a black Ford Mustang said a woman who was traveling with him had to crouch down in the vehicle to avoid being struck by a bullet. Other motorists also reported being shot at, including the driver of a Honda Odyssey van. He reported hearing a loud bang before the driver’s side window was shattered.

During a chase, Navarro’s vehicle crashed and he made a mad dash at deputies, who fired a taser at him. Deputies took him to the ground and handcuffed him.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has put a hold on Navarro.

News

COVID-19 running rampant through Sumter County as 3 more Villagers test positive

Three more Sumter County Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as a renewed outbreak of the potentially deadly virus continues to sweep across the county where the vast majority of homes in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown are located.
News

Crowd lines up for COVID-19 testing at church in The Villages

The Sumter County Health Department began free COVID-19 testing Monday at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. The health department plans to test up to 1,200 people over a four-day period at the Summerhill campus.
Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crime

CVS pharmacy staff in The Villages helps nab man with phony prescription

The pharmacy staff at a CVS store in The Villages helped law enforcement nab a man suspected of phoning in a phony prescription.
News

Camp Villages and social postponed due to concerns about resurgent COVID-19

All recreation sponsored events (Camp Villages, socials etc.) and Resident Lifestyle Volunteer Groups have been postponed until further notice.
Crime

Man arrested after battling with girlfriend over keys to vehicle

A 48-year-old Oxford man was arrested after battling with his girlfriend over keys to a vehicle while traveling near ABC Fine Wine & Spirits at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.
Crime

Sumter County sheriff seeks help in nabbing trio that stole from Villages Wal-Mart

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about three men who are accused of ripping off items from Wal-Mart in The Villages.
Crime

News

News

Crime

News

