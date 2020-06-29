type here...
Everyone take a deep breath and stop this insanity

Charlotte Stacey

Up until this past fall, I have been an independent voter. That means I vote for whom I think will best represent my country, my state, and me. I believe that there is not a person in the entire USA that can honestly say that every representative in “their party” believes exactly like they do. There will always be differences. So you should be voting for the one(s) you think represents as close as possible to your beliefs about your country, your state, and yourself.

I don’t believe for a second that there are not bad politicians in both parties. I don’t believe that there haven’t been bad presidents in both parties in history.

But looking at the horrid demonstration on both sides during the golf cart rally for Trump earlier this month in The Villages was beyond description.

Shame on all of you who were screaming obscenities and yelling at each other and threatening each other. Shame on every person who cannot tolerate someone else who doesn’t believe the way they do.

This headline appeared in the Drudge Report.

Congratulations! You made The Villages a joke for all and if you have grandchildren, you certainly gave them a wonderful example to follow. If you truly believe in America, then you should believe in the right for ALL to demonstrate peacefully.

Around the country we hear about gang wars and think isn’t that terrible. We want our school systems to have zero tolerance for bullying and our children and grandchildren not to be bullied. How do you think many of you were acting like last week?

I don’t want Trump to win, so I won’t vote for him. I have a right to have a sign on my golf cart, I have the right to attend a Democratic meeting, That’s some of the things I can do. If the majority of people in the United States don’t want him, then make sure you don’t vote for him and vote for Biden. But stop this childish behavior.

Trump supporters have the right to have rallies, carry your signs, do all the things that are LEGAL to support your candidates.

For Biden supporters: have your rallies, carry your signs, do all the things that are LEGAL to support your candidates.

Why can’t both sides agree that it is their right to do both?

Maybe we as everyday people can show our Congress that we can live together regardless of our differences and work to find where we do agree.

I’m sure that here in The Villages Trump supporters and Biden Supporters play pickleball together, softball together, card games together etc. Maybe we should ask our representatives to learn how to play pickleball. Perhaps it might inspire Congress to actually try to pass some bills that will benefit all. Something that we haven’t seen for many years.

If you don’t agree that both sides have this right. Then maybe you should move out of this country and go where there is a dictator that you agree with. But the country I was born in and studied its history, told me I have the right to vote for whom I please. And that country is the United States of America. Think about that this on July 4th when we are supposed to remember what our ancestors fought for to give us our independence.

Charlotte Stacey is a resident of the Village of Lynnhaven.

