Judith Padilla Glass, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was 79.

She was born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico to the late Ramon and Louisa Padilla. Judy grew up in the Bronx, NY until she met her husband, Richard W. Glass. She worked in many professions before welcoming her son, Richard M. Judy then pursued her life-long career as an intrepid homemaker and domestic manager.

She loved and was deeply cherished by her family, especially her nieces and nephews, in-laws, and friends. She always brightened everybody’s day and was a joy to be with.

She is survived by her son Richard M. Glass; brother Ray Padilla and his children: Jenny, Myrna, Jessica, & William; sister Lucy Rivera & Frank Rivera and their children: Suzanne, David, Carlos, Richie & Robbie; sister Maria Velez & Alex Velez Jr. and their children: Alexis, Elizabeth, Alex, & Johnathan.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard William Glass and her parents.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 2-4 pm, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida 32162 (there will be a limit of 10 people at a time, everyone is also required to provide and wear a facemask). Committal Service will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 am, located at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Please meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, Fr. Scott Donahue, 1140 W. Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60607, 1-877-637-2955, mercyhome.org, frscott@mercyhome.org.