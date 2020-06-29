Man arrested after battling with girlfriend over keys to vehicle

A 48-year-old Oxford man was arrested after battling with his girlfriend over keys to a vehicle while traveling near ABC Fine Wine & Spirits at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.

Jason Earl Brown flagged down a police officer at about 8 p.m. Saturday and reported he had been having an argument with his live-in girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The woman said she had picked up Brown at the nearby Lowe’s and after he got into the vehicle their “argument escalated,” the report said. She said Brown was “upset” and began reaching for the keys. She said he punched her in the face and left her with a cut on her hand when he forcibly tried to take the keys from the vehicle.

Brown, who stands 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds, denied he struck the woman, with whom he has been in a romantic relationship for two years, the report. He admitted he had forcefully taken the keys from the woman.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.