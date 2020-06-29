Mr. Schwartz would not approve of what is happening

To the Editor:

We moved here almost 23 years ago and have loved it until recently. The closing of Hacienda Hills used to be such a nice restaurant. It used to be full most of the time when they had good owners handling it. I’m a priority member and all championship golf courses had a restaurant and pool you could use along with the golf courses.

It’s a shame to have 27 holes of golf and no restaurant. All “they” are trying to do is sell more homes and keeping restaurants, golf courses and pools in the south “newer area” with the amenities nice for new home owners. They have now forgotten about the north and north central area keeping our amenities up.

Also we loved Katie Belles. It was so nice to go to for dinner. Loved the dancing and restaurant seating upstairs was very nice. It was a very special place when we moved here.

The older Mr. Schwartz who started this dream would not like the way things have changed at Spanish Springs with Katie Belle’s.

Marta McKenzie

De La Vista North Village