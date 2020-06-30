Alligator comes banging at front door for early wakeup call in The Villages

An alligator came banging for an early wakeup call at the front door of a home in The Villages.

Scott Barrish and his wife Dana were asleep at their home in the Perry Villas near the Eisenhower Recreation Center when they heard a loud “bang” shortly before 2 a.m. Monday at their front door. As they approached the door, they noticed the light had been activated by a motion detector.

Barrish looked out the front window and spotted a 6-foot alligator.

The alligator appeared to have been in a standoff with a coyote and the alligator retreated to the front door area of the villa, Barrish said.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and coordinated with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission which summoned a trapper to the home.

The trapper arrived on the scene within an hour and used a bang stick to apprehend the alligator, which appeared to be missing part of the tail.

The alligator was euthanized.