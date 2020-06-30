Bob W. Stansbury, age 83, passed away on Sunday June 28, 2020 in The Villages, Florida.

Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years Sandra P. Stansbury, of The Villages, FL. His two sons Patrick Alan Stansbury and Michael W. Stansbury, both of Franklin TN, two daughter in laws, Elizabeth T. Stansbury and Carol B. Stansbury, and four grandchildren: Tate (22) Abigail (21) Lauren (21) and Grant (19) of Franklin TN.

Bob was born on November 29, 1936 in Chattanooga, TN, to parents Hugh and Josephine Stansbury. His family included brothers and sisters Sam, Betty, Carolyn and Jim. He graduated from Chattanooga City High School in 1954. He Served honorably in the U.S. Air Force where he met and married Sandra “Sandy” Patiry in 1961 in Orlando FL.

Bob was a great family man and a loving father. After he married, Bob and Sandy moved to Chattanooga, TN where the couple raised their children. Bob was a social, active man who was deeply involved in coaching his kids sports teams, singing, fishing and golf. He retired from Tennessee Valley Authority as a Analytical Chemist working to ensure clean water quality.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Thursday July the 2nd, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fairway Christian Church located at 251 Avenida Los Angelos (CR466) The Villages, FL. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob Stansbury’s life. The family would like to thank Fairway Christian Church for making this Celebration possible during this pandemic and all cdc/social distancing precautions will be observed.

Bob will be laid to rest at a future date with full Military honors at Florida’s National Cemetery in Bushnell FL.

Flowers may be received the day of the memorial service only at Fairway Christian Church or Donations made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America or Shriners Hospitals for Children in Bob’s honor.