COVID-19 running rampant through Sumter County portion of The Villages

Three more Sumter Villagers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the renewed outbreak of the potentially deadly virus continues to plague the mega-retirement community.

In the past 16 days, 39 Villages residents in Sumter County have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases identified in the sprawling retirement mecca to 118. The overwhelming majority – 106 – are in Sumter County, while 10 are in Lake County and two are in the Marion County section of the community.

No specific information about the latest Villages residents to contract the virus was provided by the Florida Department of Health. But the newest patients in Sumter County were identified as:

33-year-old female;

60-year-old male who traveled to Michigan recently but hadn’t been in contact with any other patients;

21-year-old female who hadn’t been in contact with any other patients;

60-year-old female;

13-year-old listed as unknown;

52-year-old male;

53-year-old listed as unknown;

24-year-old female;

41-year-old female;

60-year-old female;

28-year-old female; and

24-year-old female.

In addition, another 18 cases have been reported in communities just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include:

Leesburg up 14 for a total of 179;

Summerfield up one for a total of 59;

Belleview up two for a total of 40; and

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 17.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 2,319 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 78 from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,171 men, 1,112 women, 26 non-residents and 10 people listed as unknown. There have been 49 deaths and 229 people have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to pace the tri-county area with 1,302 cases – an increase of 50 in a 24-hour period. Those are divided among 646 men, 632 women, 17 non-residents and two people listed as unknown. There have been 22 deaths and 113 people have required some form of hospital care.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 344 cases – an increase of 12 in a 24-hour period. Other cases have been identified in Tavares (229, 148 of which are at the Lake County Jail), Eustis (141), Mount Dora (75), Groveland (69), Sorrento (33), Minneola (33), Lady Lake (32), Mascotte (22), Umatilla (19), Montverde (14), Howey-in-the-Hills (12), Grand Island (8), Okahumpka (7), Yalaha (6), Altoona (5), Astor (5), Paisley (3) and Astatula (3).

Sumter County is now reporting 345 cases – an increase of 11 in 24 hours – among 226 men, 114 women, three non-residents and two people listed as unknown. There have been 22 deaths and 113 people have been hospitalized.

Bushnell continues to pace Sumter County with 134 cases, 120 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (23), Oxford (23), Wildwood (16), Webster (13), Lady Lake portion of the county (7), Coleman (7), Center Hill (6) and Sumterville (5). The federal prison in Coleman also has identified eight cases among seven staff members and one inmate.

Marion County now has 672 cases – an increase of 17 – among 299 men, 366 women, six non-residents and one person listed as unknown. There have been 10 deaths and 68 people have been treated in area hospitals.

The overwhelming majority of cases – 437 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw a jump of 12 new patients overnight. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (27), Citra (17), Ocklawaha (12), Silver Springs (7), Weirsdale (7), Reddick (6), Anthony (5) and Fort McCoy (2).

All told, Florida is reporting 152,434 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 6,093 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 149,781 are residents. There have been 3,505 deaths and 14,580 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 58 more deaths since Wednesday and an additional 226 people being treated in hospitals.