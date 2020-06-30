Sumter sheriff’s detectives searching for bandit who targeted Villages Wal-Mart

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for a man who recently ripped off Wal-Mart in The Villages.

Detectives say the man pictured above entered the store at Buffalo Ridge Plaza on June 19 and selected merchandise valued at about $540. He is accused of then walking out of the store without attempting to pay for the items, a sheriff’s office report states.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts, black socks, slides, a white surgical mask and a black ball cap with “Adidas” spelled on the forehead.

The man was seen leaving in the SUV pictured about, which possibly is a Jeep Commander.

Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the man is asked to contact Detective DeArmond at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 2780.