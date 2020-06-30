The Villages District Office announces Independence Day closure information

The District Customer Service Center and all District Administrative Offices will be closed on Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day.

Normal business hours will resume on Monday, July 6. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.

All recreation centers, outdoor facilities and swimming pools will remain open.

Guest ID Cards, Trail Fees and Activity Registration services will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. until noon Friday, July 3.

Fitness Clubs will be closed on Saturday, July 4.

If you have any questions or need further information, contact your nearest recreation center or call Recreation Administration at 674-1800.