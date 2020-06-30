type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

The Villages tarred with tirades of obscene comments

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It is a terrible shame that a few individuals have now tarred The Villages with tirades of obscene comments and insensitive/biased remarks. The Villages really is a great place to live with many wonderful and generous neighbors.
I would like to offer a couple of thoughts:
• It is always a plus to think before you talk or shout, especially when you are angry, and
• As older, supposedly mature adults, it should be our responsibility to set the example of civil, respectful behavior and good manners, and
• To the individuals involved, how do you like being shown on National media? What do your friends, and relatives, including your grandchildren, think? How do you want to be remembered?
This applies equally to people of all political opinions, genders and race. We can all have differing opinions and still be civil!

Dan Olvey
Village of Pennecamp

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Mr. Schwartz would not approve of what is happening

A Villager who is mourning the closing of Katie Belle’s and Hacienda Hills Country Club says Harold Schwartz would not approve of what is happening to his friendly little town. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Did The Villages Daily Sun miss the story?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks that with all of the hullabaloo over President Trump’s tweet about the golf cart rally, did The Villages Daily Sun miss a story?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The irony of Ed McGinty

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to an irony about well-known protester Ed McGinty.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty will reap what he sows

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villager Ed McGinty should heed a famous proverb.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Deed restrictions and busybodies

A Village of Collier resident admits Villagers should be aware of the deed restrictions they signed, but busybodies are making this anything but “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why do Villagers object to apartments?

A Fruitland Park resident wonders why Villagers are objecting to the construction of apartment buildings. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Re-thinking a move to The Villages

An Illinois resident who recently visited The Villages on the lifestyle preview is rethinking the move to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Dramatic video shows deputies taking down shooting suspect on I-75

A dramatic video shows Sumter County sheriff’s deputies taking down a shooting suspect on Interstate 75.
Read more
News

Crowd lines up for COVID-19 testing at church in The Villages

The Sumter County Health Department began free COVID-19 testing Monday at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. The health department plans to test up to 1,200 people over a four-day period at the Summerhill campus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Hazy Sunrise Over Stonecrest Golf Course

Check out this hazy sunrise over Stonecrest Golf Course. Thanks to Roland Krug for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sunset Near Fenney Recreation Center

Check out this beautiful orange sunset captured near Fenney Recreation Center. Thanks to Valerie Fraser for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sunset Near Buena Vista Boulevard

Check out this awesome shot of a sunset near Buena Vista Boulevard. Thanks to Naly de Carvalho for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The Villages tarred with tirades of obscene comments

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes it is unfortunate that a few individuals have now tarred The Villages with tirades of obscene comments and insensitive/biased remarks.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Dramatic video shows deputies taking down shooting suspect on I-75

A dramatic video shows Sumter County sheriff’s deputies taking down a shooting suspect on Interstate 75.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Why I voted against George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Congressman Daniel Webster explains why he voted against the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

COVID-19 running rampant through Sumter County as 3 more Villagers test positive

Three more Sumter County Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as a renewed outbreak of the potentially deadly virus continues to sweep across the county where the vast majority of homes in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown are located.
Read more
Crime

Dramatic video shows deputies taking down shooting suspect on I-75

A dramatic video shows Sumter County sheriff’s deputies taking down a shooting suspect on Interstate 75.
Read more
News

Crowd lines up for COVID-19 testing at church in The Villages

The Sumter County Health Department began free COVID-19 testing Monday at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. The health department plans to test up to 1,200 people over a four-day period at the Summerhill campus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The Villages tarred with tirades of obscene comments

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes it is unfortunate that a few individuals have now tarred The Villages with tirades of obscene comments and insensitive/biased remarks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mr. Schwartz would not approve of what is happening

A Villager who is mourning the closing of Katie Belle’s and Hacienda Hills Country Club says Harold Schwartz would not approve of what is happening to his friendly little town. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Did The Villages Daily Sun miss the story?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks that with all of the hullabaloo over President Trump’s tweet about the golf cart rally, did The Villages Daily Sun miss a story?
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Dramatic video shows deputies taking down shooting suspect on I-75

A dramatic video shows Sumter County sheriff’s deputies taking down a shooting suspect on Interstate 75.
Read more
Crime

CVS pharmacy staff in The Villages helps nab man with phony prescription

The pharmacy staff at a CVS store in The Villages helped law enforcement nab a man suspected of phoning in a phony prescription.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after battling with girlfriend over keys to vehicle

A 48-year-old Oxford man was arrested after battling with his girlfriend over keys to a vehicle while traveling near ABC Fine Wine & Spirits at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,680FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,483FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
88.2 ° F
91 °
86 °
70 %
1.9mph
40 %
Tue
94 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
92 °
Sat
92 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment