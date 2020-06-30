The Villages tarred with tirades of obscene comments

To the Editor:

It is a terrible shame that a few individuals have now tarred The Villages with tirades of obscene comments and insensitive/biased remarks. The Villages really is a great place to live with many wonderful and generous neighbors.

I would like to offer a couple of thoughts:

• It is always a plus to think before you talk or shout, especially when you are angry, and

• As older, supposedly mature adults, it should be our responsibility to set the example of civil, respectful behavior and good manners, and

• To the individuals involved, how do you like being shown on National media? What do your friends, and relatives, including your grandchildren, think? How do you want to be remembered?

This applies equally to people of all political opinions, genders and race. We can all have differing opinions and still be civil!

Dan Olvey

Village of Pennecamp