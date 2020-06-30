Wildwood police nab suspect with tinfoil sticking out of his shoe

Wildwood police arrested a suspect on a felony charge of drug possession after an officer noticed tinfoil sticking out of the man’s shoe.

Donald Parenteau, 27, of Inverness, had been driving a tan Nissan Versa at 9:10 a.m. Monday when he was pulled over on Terry Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

As Parenteau was getting out of the vehicle, an officer spotted a “crumpled-up piece of tinfoil” in his left shoe. Parenteau was asked about the tinfoil.

“I am not going to lie, it’s drugs,” the Rhode Island native told the officer.

The tinfoil tested positive for Fentanyl.

He was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.