Wildwood police searching for bandit who ripped off tool from Lowe’s

Larry D. Croom

Wildwood police officers are searching for a man who is accused of ripping off the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at Trailwinds Village.

The Wildwood Police Department is searching for the man pictured above, who is accusing of stealing a cordless rotary hammer from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Trailwinds Village recently.

Police say the man shown above entered the store on May 23 and headed for the tool section, where he took a DeWalt cordless rotary hammer off the shelf and placed it in his shopping cart. He then exited the store through the main entrance without paying for the item, a report states.

The man was wearing a black tank top, tan cargo shorts, black shoes, a black hat and a purple bandana as a mask. After leaving the store, he walked to the east side of the parking lot and loaded the stolen tool into a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck and drove away. Police say the truck has black rims on the front tires and silver rims on the back tires.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect shown above is asked to call the Wildwood Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 330-1355, ext. 3 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

