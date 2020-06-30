Woman jailed after neighbors call 911 while witnessing fight with her man friend

A 33-year-old Lady Lake woman wound up behind bars after neighbors called 911 after witnessing a fight she was having with a man friend.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 9 p.m. Monday to a residence at the Oakland Hills development off U.S. Hwy. 27/441, where they took Jamie Lee Eckerdt into custody on a charge of battery.

She and the man, who works as a roofer, had been consuming alcohol, according to an arrest report. A neighbor reportedly saw the pair arguing on the back deck.

Eckerdt allegedly grabbed the man by both arms and got into his face, the report said. When deputies arrived on the scene, the man said he did not want to see Eckerdt arrested and offered them $1,000 if they would “let her go.”

Eckerdt was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, where she was initially held without bond.