Write-in candidate won’t have forum for explanation due to ‘China Pandemic’

Meta Minton

Jerry Prince

The president of The Villages GOP club who had promised to explain his write-in candidacy for the Sumter County Commission at a July event won’t be able to do that due to what he has called the “China Pandemic.”

Villager Jerry Prince has filed to run as a write-in candidate in the District 5 contest in which incumbent Republican Commissioner Steve Printz is seeking re-election.

Prince’s entry into the race eliminated 45,000 voters from participating in the contest. The District 5 race also includes GOP challengers Oren Miller and Daniel Myslakowski, both Villagers.

Prince has lashed out a reports which have appeared in Villages-News.com about his write-in candidacy. He promised to explain his write-in candidacy at a July 9 meeting of The Villages Republican Club.

However, The Villages Recreation Department on Monday announced that due to concerns about the Coronavirus, such meetings will not be held for the foreseeable future.

Our July 9, 2020 meeting is cancelled due to the Recreation Centers being closed again for Lifestyle Club meetings. We hope to have our August 13, 2020 meeting if things with the China Pandemic gets better,” Prince wrote Monday in an email to members of The Villages Republican Club.

President Trump has been criticized for blaming the Coronavirus on China, mocking it as the “Kung Flu.”

