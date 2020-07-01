Convicted golf cart thief arrested on drug charges after search warrant served

A convicted golf cart thief released from prison last year was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant was served at a home in Wildwood.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Squad at about noon executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence located at 9300 County Road 125B Wildwood. The search warrant was the result of a two-month-long investigation at the above location due to numerous complaints of suspicious vehicles, persons and suspicious activity related to possible narcotic sales.

Lance Hanson, 36, who was present during the execution of the search warrant, was immediately detained outside of the residence. During the time he was detained, he discarded a bag of suspected methamphetamine and a bag of prescription medication, according to an arrest report.

Detectives discovered numerous controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in Hanson’s bedroom. During the search, Detectives discovered approximately 58.32 grams of heroin; 14.89 grams of methamphetamine; 134.73 grams of marijuana; 34.05 grams (85 tablets which included the tablets found outside) of Suboxone; less than 1 gram of LSD, a small amount of THC oil; several items of paraphernalia including baggies and scales for packaging consistent with selling narcotics, numerous pipes and pieces of burnt aluminum foil used for smoking narcotics.



During a further search of the residence, Detectives located more marijuana, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia. Detectives identified two other occupants residing in another bedroom within the residence, 21-year-old Charles McCullough and 19-year-old Camille Keller.

McCullough was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Keller was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Hanson was arrested this past August from a Florida prison. He had been arrested in 2016 after snatching a Villager’s golf cart after the Villager stopped for coffee early one morning at a Circle K in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Hanson has a long history of criminal arrests including:

• Aug. 17, 2007, Hanson was arrested on charges of burglary and larceny.

• Aug. 31, 2012, he was arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.

• March 29, 2013, he was arrested on multiple burglary charges.

• Oct. 10, 2013, he was arrested by Lady Lake police on a charge of retail theft and resisting arrest.

• Dec. 27, 2013, Hanson was arrested on Sumter County warrants charging him with possession of morphine and hydrocodone. He was also arrested on charges of cocaine possession and manufacture of methamphetamine.