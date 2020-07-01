Driver ticketed after crash in roundabout near Eisenhower Recreation Center

A driver was ticketed after a crash in a roundabout Wednesday morning near Eisenhower Recreation Center in The Villages.

The accident occurred at 11:12 a.m. at County Road 44A and Buena Vista Boulevard, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of one of the vehicles was northbound on Buena Vista Boulevard in the left lane and was attempting to continue north when his vehicle was struck by a driver who was attempting to head west on County Road 44A. He was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield.

There were no injuries.