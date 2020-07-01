Homeless pair found living in concession building at Lady Lake Little League

A homeless pair was found living in a concession building at the Lady Lake Little League complex and had been apparently helping themselves to food and drink.

Katelyn Alexis Rachel, 19, and Robert Sherman Rourk, 30, were found at the concession building at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Pillows and blankets were discovered and surveillance cameras had been damaged. They had apparently consumed food, drinks and snacks at the concession stand. They had been there several days.

When police officers arrived on the scene, the two fled on foot. They were apprehended near the Auto Zone store on West Hermosa Street. A search of Rourk’s backpack turned up three signed memorabilia items as well as a laptop that belonged to Lady Lake Little League.

Rachel and Rourk were arrested on charges of burglary and theft. Both were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

Her bond has been set at $6,000. His bond has been set at $35,000. Rourk had been arrested last year in Mount Dora in an altercation with another man. That altercation had been fueled by “frustrations of being transients.” The case is still pending in Lake County Court.