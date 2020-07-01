Man from Mexico who never had license jailed after caught speeding in Wildwood

A man from Mexico who has never had a driver’s license was jailed after he was caught speeding in Wildwood.

Juan Daniel Sanchez Hernandez, 21, of Orlando, was driving a vehicle that was caught on radar traveling 64 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 301 and Clarke Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

He admitted to the police officer that he has never had a driver’s license, not even in Mexico where he was born, the report said.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a verbal warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.