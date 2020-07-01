Two women transported by ambulance from scene of crash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

Two women were transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash Tuesday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Denise Parente, 68, of Fruitland Park, had been at the wheel of a silver 2019 Honda CRV at 9:25 a.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when her vehicle struck the rear of a red 2018 Hyundai Elanta four-door sedan driven by 76-year-old Ann Louise Larson, also of Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Parente’s vehicle continued on and ended up in a ditch off U.S. Hwy. 27/441

Both women were taken to UF Health The Villages Hospital. Parente was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Kling Towing.