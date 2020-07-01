Villager in Mercedes suffers possible head injury in crash on County Road 466

A Villager at the wheel of silver Mercedes suffered a possible head injury in a crash Wednesday morning on County Road 466.

Yvonne Steelesmith, 77, of the Village of Lynnhaven, had been at the wheel of the 2014 Mercedes SLK250 at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday when she was pulling from Sunset Plaza onto County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She pulled into the path of a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by 38-year-old Angelique Bernadette Reyes of Leesburg.

Steelesmith complained of a possible head injury and was transported by ambulance to UF Health The Villages Hospital, the report said.

She was ticketed on a charge of careless driving. Her vehicle was towed from the scene by Kling Towing.