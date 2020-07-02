type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Add this to the growing list of ‘offensive’ words

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Now that words like “Dixie” and “Rebel” our being considered by some to be offensive, I would like to throw out one more word that I find offensive – Yankee. Yes, Yankee.
My family fought in the Civil War and they fought on both sides. Some Union and some for the south.
My opinion is this, “hurt feelings.” The idea that “this offends me,” is getting totally out of control. People need to calm down and just get along. Hello to the New York Pinstripes!

Bill Kincaid
Village of Poinciana

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Time to put an end to golf cart rallies

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends it’s time to put an end to golf cart rallies that have become so divisive in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Daily Sun did it again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident is irked that a photo of a maskless coffee shop owner pouring a customer’s latte appeared in The Villages Daily Sun.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager says Villages-News.com should have never published video

A Village of Briar Meadow resident is blaming Villages-News.com for a black eye suffered by The Villages thanks to the publication of a video from a June 14 golf cart parade honoring President Trump. Trump retweeted - and then deleted - the video. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

English visitor to The Villages horrified at images broadcast around the world

In a Letter to the Editor, a man from England, who with his wife has been a regular visitor to The Villages, was horrified at “bigoted” scenes from The Villages broadcast around the world.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Reader from the Bronx offers his take on infamous video

A reader from the Bronx offers his take on an infamous video from a Trump golf cart rally in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages tarred with tirades of obscene comments

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes it is unfortunate that a few individuals have now tarred The Villages with tirades of obscene comments and insensitive/biased remarks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mr. Schwartz would not approve of what is happening

A Villager who is mourning the closing of Katie Belle’s and Hacienda Hills Country Club says Harold Schwartz would not approve of what is happening to his friendly little town. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

COVID-19 strikes 4 more Villagers and 3 staffers at Wildwood assisted living facility

Four more Sumter County Villagers and three employees at a Wildwood long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as the virus continues to sweep across Florida and the tri-county area.
Read more
News

Incumbent Sumter commissioners pouring campaign money into Daily Sun ads

Three Sumter County commissioners vying for re-election are pouring money into ads in The Villages Daily Sun while downplaying the fact they are incumbents.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Horned Owl Hiding In Spanish Moss

Check out this great horned owl hiding in a clump of Spanish moss. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Alligator In Pond In The Village of Collier

Checking out this alligator trying to catch some dinner in a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your...
Read more
Photos

Hazy Sunrise Over Stonecrest Golf Course

Check out this hazy sunrise over Stonecrest Golf Course. Thanks to Roland Krug for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Add this to the growing list of ‘offensive’ words

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident says that now that we are tiptoeing around everyone’s feelings, we should add the term Yankee to the growing list of “offensive” words.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Homeless pair found living in concession building at Lady Lake Little League

A homeless pair was found living in a concession building at the Lady Lake Little League complex and had been apparently helping themselves to food and drink.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Guess who’s going to be voting by mail

Iris Hageney, writing in an Opinion piece, asks us to guess who will be voting by mail this election cycle.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers for Trump distances itself from man yelling ‘White power’ in video

Villagers for Trump is making one thing clear – the man seen yelling “White power” in a video of their recent golf cart parade that made headlines around the world isn’t a member of their club.
Read more
News

COVID-19 strikes 4 more Villagers and 3 staffers at Wildwood assisted living facility

Four more Sumter County Villagers and three employees at a Wildwood long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as the virus continues to sweep across Florida and the tri-county area.
Read more
News

Incumbent Sumter commissioners pouring campaign money into Daily Sun ads

Three Sumter County commissioners vying for re-election are pouring money into ads in The Villages Daily Sun while downplaying the fact they are incumbents.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Add this to the growing list of ‘offensive’ words

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident says that now that we are tiptoeing around everyone’s feelings, we should add the term Yankee to the growing list of “offensive” words.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Time to put an end to golf cart rallies

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends it’s time to put an end to golf cart rallies that have become so divisive in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Daily Sun did it again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident is irked that a photo of a maskless coffee shop owner pouring a customer’s latte appeared in The Villages Daily Sun.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Homeless pair found living in concession building at Lady Lake Little League

A homeless pair was found living in a concession building at the Lady Lake Little League complex and had been apparently helping themselves to food and drink.
Read more
Crime

Convicted golf cart thief arrested on drug charges after search warrant served

A convicted golf cart thief released from prison last year was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant was served at a home in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Man from Mexico who never had license jailed after caught speeding in Wildwood

A man from Mexico who has never had a driver’s license was jailed after he was caught speeding in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,698FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,487FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
82.6 ° F
90 °
77 °
88 %
1.9mph
20 %
Thu
89 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment