Add this to the growing list of ‘offensive’ words

To the Editor:

Now that words like “Dixie” and “Rebel” our being considered by some to be offensive, I would like to throw out one more word that I find offensive – Yankee. Yes, Yankee.

My family fought in the Civil War and they fought on both sides. Some Union and some for the south.

My opinion is this, “hurt feelings.” The idea that “this offends me,” is getting totally out of control. People need to calm down and just get along. Hello to the New York Pinstripes!

Bill Kincaid

Village of Poinciana