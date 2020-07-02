Couple sought after credit card stolen in The Villages used at Ocala Wal-Mart

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of bandits who used a credit that was stolen in The Villages to purchase a television in Ocala.

The man and woman pictured above are accused of making the purchase at the Wal-Mart, located at 4980 E. Silver Springs Blvd., on June 13. The credit card used to buy the TV had been reported stolen in a vehicle burglary in The Villages, a sheriff’s office report states.

The couple left the Wal-Mart parking lot in a light blue Saturn passenger car. Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 569-1609 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).