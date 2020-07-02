Elias Hernandez, a self-employed landscaper and life-long resident of Fruitland Park, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28.

He is predeceased by his mother Eleanor Hernandez of Fruitland Park. He is survived by his father, Alberto Hernandez of Fruitland park, sister Eva Davis (Perry Davis) of Fruitland park, brother David Merck (Michelle Merck) of Waycross Ga. Several Nieces, Cameron and Gwendolyn Merck, Jelena Davis and one nephew Perry Jewel Davis Jr. He leaves behind several caring Aunts, uncles and cousins.

Elias was always the life of the party. As a young boy at the age of 8 he was a cancer survivor and was in remission at the age of 12. He went on to graduate with a GED and then worked to help run a landscaping business he and his father built together. He spent most of his time with his father, working, eating out, and working on restoring old vehicles. He was a Jack of all trades kind of person. His favorite line was MDM “Million Dollar Mindset”. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and always told everyone how much he loved them. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at Beyers Funeral Home in Leesburg FL, Saturday 7/4. Viewing at 9am and service at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Leesburg Junior Jackets POP Warner program. His loved watching his nephew play football and would love to see the program thrive.