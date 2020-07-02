Former teacher at Charter School arrested while jogging with pistol

A former first-grade teacher at The Villages Charter School was arrested while jogging with a pistol.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday to the area of County Road 44A and County Road 217 in Wildwood to investigate a report of an “armed subject walking down the roadway with a firearm.”

Deputies found 36-year-old Carolyn Roach Doggett who was jogging with a Hi Point 380 ACP pistol in her hand, according to an arrest report.

“It was confirmed to be a real handgun and not a replica or a toy,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

She was arrested on a charge of carrying a weapon openly and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

Doggett was arrested this past December on a charge of violating her probation. A urine test turned up inconsistencies that were turned over to the prosecutor’s office.

In October 2018, Doggett had been placed on probation for one year, lost her driver’s license for six months and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. A stipulation of her probation was screenings to detect drug or alcohol use.

Doggett, who was featured in The Villages Daily Sun in 2017 for her work at The Villages Elementary School, had been arrested July 2, 2018 near the school, resulting in the probation sentence.