Inexperienced Fourth of July revelers warned of fireworks dangers

The National Fire Protection Association and area fire officials are warning residents to be extremely careful with fireworks this Fourth of July Weekend – especially with so many professional shows being canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
With the likelihood of more people who aren’t experienced with fireworks purchasing them for private gatherings, fire officials are offering safety tips to keep in mind while also encouraging social distancing and wearing face coverings around others:
- Purchase fireworks only from a licensed seller;
- Read and follow the directions on the fireworks before lighting them;
- Have water handy in case of an emergency;
- Only use fireworks in an open, outdoor area;
- Light fireworks on a hard surface and be cautious of any wind;
- Have a designated person to set off the fireworks who avoids alcohol and doesn’t wear loose clothing;
- Make sure the designated person wears safety goggles and close-toed shoes;
- Do not alter or combine fireworks;
- Aim the fireworks away from houses, dry leaves, flammable materials and people;
- Never extend a body part over fireworks of any kind; and
- Light one firework at a time.
- Never relight a “dud” firework; and
- Wait 20 minutes after setting off the firework to approach it, and then soak it in water.